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Dolly Parton Tops Favorability Rankings Nationwide

Published on April 14, 2026

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Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere
Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Dolly Parton continues to prove she’s more than just a country music superstar—she’s a cultural treasure. A recent national survey highlights her enduring appeal, revealing that 70% of respondents hold a positive view of the iconic singer, songwriter, and philanthropist.

The overwhelming favorability places Parton far ahead of other high-profile figures across entertainment, business, and politics. Her ability to connect with audiences across generations and backgrounds has solidified her reputation as one of the most universally admired personalities in the United States.

Trailing behind Parton in the rankings is Barack Obama, who earned the second-highest net favorability score at +14. Meanwhile, current and former political leaders—including Donald Trump and Joe Biden—registered negative net favorability ratings, reflecting the nation’s ongoing political divide.

The survey also measured opinions on influential tech leaders such as Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, both of whom received more mixed reactions compared to Parton’s overwhelmingly positive perception.

Parton’s continued dominance in public opinion speaks to her authenticity, philanthropy, and decades-long career in entertainment. From chart-topping hits to her widely praised charitable efforts—including literacy initiatives and disaster relief—she has cultivated a legacy that extends far beyond music.

At a time when public figures often face intense scrutiny and polarization, Dolly Parton stands out as a rare unifying force—an artist whose influence and goodwill remain as strong as ever.

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