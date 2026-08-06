Source: Jo Hale / Getty

Talk about leaving a concert with one heck of a souvenir!

Zac Brown Band surprised more than 37,000 fans at their sold-out Fenway Park show in Boston on August 2 by giving everyone in attendance a free Margaritaville at Sea cruise for two. The massive giveaway is reportedly worth more than $40 million in total.

Zac made the surprise announcement right before the band performed “Same Boat”—which feels like the perfect song for the occasion!

Fans will have 12 months to claim their cruise for themselves and a guest. Margaritaville at Sea is also a presenting sponsor of Zac Brown Band’s current Love & Fear Tour, which continues through November.

Between “Toes,” “Knee Deep” and now thousands of fans headed on vacation, Zac Brown Band may officially be taking the beach-country lifestyle to another level.

Imagine going to see Zac Brown Band and leaving with a FREE CRUISE!

Zac Brown Band Surprises Entire Concert Crowd With Free Cruises! was originally published on 93qcountry.com