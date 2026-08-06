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Garth Brooks Has Added Another BIG City To His New Tour!

Garth Brooks is adding another major city to his Blame It All On My Roots Tour, and this stop comes with some serious history.

Published on August 6, 2026
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Source: Garth Brooks livestreaming acoustic concert

Garth Brooks is adding another major city to his Blame It All On My Roots Tour, and this stop comes with some serious history.

Garth will return to Allstate Arena in Chicago on September 11 and 12, marking the third city announced for his new arena tour. The venue holds a special place in his career—it’s the same arena where he launched his massive comeback tour in 2014, playing an incredible 11 shows in just 10 days.

Tickets for both Chicago shows go on sale Friday, August 7 at 10 a.m. CT through Ticketmaster. Every seat is priced at $153 after fees, with an eight-ticket purchase limit and no presales or advance box office sales.

The Blame It All On My Roots Tour marks Garth’s first full tour since wrapping his stadium run in 2022 and will celebrate the hits and career moments that have made him one of country music’s biggest entertainers. He’s also working on a new live project.

Indianapolis, Denver and now Chicago… where do we think Garth is headed next?!

Garth Brooks Has Added Another BIG City To His New Tour! was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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