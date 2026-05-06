Morgan Wallen Acoustic Performances With HankFM In 2018

Here’s a nostalgic treat for country music fans and Morgan Wallen enthusiasts alike!

Before he became a household name and one of the biggest stars in country music, Morgan Wallen graced the studios of Hank FM in 2018 for a series of intimate acoustic performances.

These sessions captured the raw talent, heartfelt emotion, and undeniable charisma that would soon catapult him to superstardom.

At Hank FM (yes, that’s us!), we had the privilege of witnessing Morgan’s early magic up close.

Stripped down to just his voice and guitar, these performances showcased the authenticity and passion that have become hallmarks of his music.

Whether it was his soulful delivery, his knack for storytelling, or the way he connected with every lyric, it was clear even then that Morgan Wallen was destined for greatness.

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These acoustic sessions are more than just performances, they’re a glimpse into the journey of an artist who stayed true to his roots while climbing to the top.

So, sit back, turn up the volume, and enjoy these unforgettable moments from Morgan Wallen’s early days at Hank FM.

It’s a reminder of where it all began and why we fell in love with his music in the first place!

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