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Morgan Wallen Through the Years: 2026 to 2014

Morgan Wallen has become one of the biggest names in country music, known for his gritty vocals, raw storytelling, and signature mullet.

Since gaining national attention as a contestant on The Voice in 2014, Wallen has experienced a whirlwind career—marked by chart-topping hits, a few controversies, and an ever-growing fanbase.

Whether he’s on stage at a sold-out stadium or posting candid moments on social media, Wallen’s look and style have evolved right alongside his music.

From his early days as a fresh-faced newcomer to his current status as a headlining country star, here’s a look at Morgan Wallen through the years—from 2026 all the way back to 2014.

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1. 2014