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Morgan Wallen Through the Years: 2026 to 2014

Whether he's on stage at a sold-out stadium or posting candid moments on social media, Wallen's look and style have evolved right alongside his music.

Published on May 6, 2026

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Darius Rucker's 16th Annual Darius And Friends St. Jude Benefit
Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Morgan Wallen Through the Years: 2026 to 2014

Morgan Wallen has become one of the biggest names in country music, known for his gritty vocals, raw storytelling, and signature mullet.

Since gaining national attention as a contestant on The Voice in 2014, Wallen has experienced a whirlwind career—marked by chart-topping hits, a few controversies, and an ever-growing fanbase.

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Whether he’s on stage at a sold-out stadium or posting candid moments on social media, Wallen’s look and style have evolved right alongside his music.

From his early days as a fresh-faced newcomer to his current status as a headlining country star, here’s a look at Morgan Wallen through the years—from 2026 all the way back to 2014.

RELATED | Morgan Wallen Setlist: Still The Problem Tour 2026

RELATED | Morgan Wallen Once Proposed Where!?

1. 2014

2. 2015

3. 2016

4. 2017- Live at Hank FM

2017- Live at Hank FM

5. 2017 – ACM After Party For A Cause: Virgil’s Real BBQ

2017 - ACM After Party For A Cause: Virgil's Real BBQ
Source: Getty

6. 2017 – CMT Music Awards

2017 - CMT Music Awards
Source: Getty

7. 2018 – The 52nd Annual CMA Awards

2018 - The 52nd Annual CMA Awards
Source: Getty

8. 2019 – Jimmy Kimmel Live

2019 - Jimmy Kimmel Live
Source: Getty

9. 2019

2019

10. 2019- The 53rd Annual CMA Awards – Arrivals

2019- The 53rd Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals

11. 2020 – All for the Hall: Under the Influence Benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

2020 - All for the Hall: Under the Influence Benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
Source: Getty

12. 2020 – The 54th Annual CMA Awards – Arrivals

2020 - The 54th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals

13. 2021- Morgan Wallen In Concert – New York, New York

2021- Morgan Wallen In Concert - New York, New York

14. 2022- iHeartRadio Music Festival – Show

2022- iHeartRadio Music Festival - Show
Source: Getty

15. 2022 -The 56th Annual CMA Awards

2022 -The 56th Annual CMA Awards
Source: na

16. 2023- The 57th Annual CMA Awards – Show

2023- The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Show
Source: Getty

17. 2024 – Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time

2024 - Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time
Source: Getty

18. 2025 – Darius Rucker’s 16th Annual Darius And Friends St. Jude Benefit

2025 - Darius Rucker's 16th Annual Darius And Friends St. Jude Benefit
Source: Getty

19. 2026 – Celebrate the launch of new exclusive SiriusXM channel at The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee

Morgan Wallen Performs Live From The Pinnacle To Celebrate Launch Of SiriusXM Morgan Wallen Radio
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

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