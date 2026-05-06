Morgan Wallen Through the Years: 2026 to 2014
Morgan Wallen has become one of the biggest names in country music, known for his gritty vocals, raw storytelling, and signature mullet.
Since gaining national attention as a contestant on The Voice in 2014, Wallen has experienced a whirlwind career—marked by chart-topping hits, a few controversies, and an ever-growing fanbase.
Whether he’s on stage at a sold-out stadium or posting candid moments on social media, Wallen’s look and style have evolved right alongside his music.
From his early days as a fresh-faced newcomer to his current status as a headlining country star, here’s a look at Morgan Wallen through the years—from 2026 all the way back to 2014.
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1. 2014
4. 2017- Live at Hank FM
5. 2017 – ACM After Party For A Cause: Virgil’s Real BBQ
6. 2017 – CMT Music Awards
7. 2018 – The 52nd Annual CMA Awards
8. 2019 – Jimmy Kimmel Live
9. 2019
10. 2019- The 53rd Annual CMA Awards – Arrivals
11. 2020 – All for the Hall: Under the Influence Benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
12. 2020 – The 54th Annual CMA Awards – Arrivals
13. 2021- Morgan Wallen In Concert – New York, New York
14. 2022- iHeartRadio Music Festival – Show
15. 2022 -The 56th Annual CMA Awards
16. 2023- The 57th Annual CMA Awards – Show
17. 2024 – Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time
18. 2025 – Darius Rucker’s 16th Annual Darius And Friends St. Jude Benefit
19. 2026 – Celebrate the launch of new exclusive SiriusXM channel at The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee