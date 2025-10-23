Morgan Wallen Once Proposed Where!?
Before Morgan Wallen was packing out stadiums, he was popping the question in a JCPenney parking lot.
Romantic, right?
An old episode of Bunnie Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast is making the rounds again, featuring Morgan’s ex, KT Smith, the mother of his 5-year-old son, Indigo.
KT opened up about their pre-fame relationship and shared the story of their very down-to-earth proposal. She said they were sitting in a JCPenney parking lot in Knoxville before she had to leave for work when Morgan turned to her and said, quote, “Are we gonna do this or what?”
