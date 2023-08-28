Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Launches Statewide in Indiana

In a determined stride towards alleviating Indiana’s concerning literacy rates, a groundbreaking initiative is set to transform the educational landscape for the state’s young learners. Launching a pivotal campaign, Indiana commenced the expansion of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library on a bright Thursday morning. This visionary endeavor aims to provide a substantial boost to the state’s literacy rates, which have been lingering in stagnation.

This pioneering program, founded by the illustrious singer and philanthropist Dolly Parton in 1995, holds the potential to be a game-changer for Indiana’s youth. The Imagination Library operates with a simple yet powerful concept: furnishing age-appropriate books to children aged five and under, irrespective of their family’s financial circumstances. Until now, the program has been accessible in roughly half of Indiana’s counties, with local Imagination Library initiatives shouldering the financial burden of distributing books.

Starting September 1st, a remarkable shift is set in motion. Previously, local programs bore the entire cost, but now, they will only cover 50% of the expenses. The rest will be defrayed by a state contribution, underlining the government’s commitment to cultivating a literary renaissance among Indiana’s young minds. Orchestrating this expansion, the Indiana State Library will assume the role of coordinator, overseeing the program’s execution and disbursing funds to partnering organizations keen on extending the program’s reach across the state.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has already etched an indelible mark on the literary landscape. Having disbursed over 200 million free books across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Ireland, its impact is undeniable. A testament to its significance, the organization announced a substantial partnership with Illinois, valued at $1.6 million.

While certain Indiana municipalities had already embraced the Imagination Library, Governor Holcomb’s endorsement of a statewide expansion in 2023 has catapulted this initiative into the spotlight. Bolstered by a financial commitment of $6 million from the state’s biennial budget, the program ensures that all children across Indiana, fondly referred to as Hoosier kids, are entitled to these literary treasures.

This endeavor gains a sense of urgency from recent state test results, revealing that one in five Hoosier third graders continues to grapple with foundational reading skills. These outcomes, scarcely changed from the preceding academic year, have invigorated state officials to intensify their efforts in providing crucial literacy assistance to young learners.

Governor Holcomb aptly captures the essence of this initiative, stating, “I learned from a very young age that reading is the key to further education and opportunity ahead, long-term.”

Dolly Parton shares her gratitude, saying, “It takes a lot of great people working together to make this possible.” Her words underscore the collective determination of Governor Holcomb, the Indiana General Assembly, State Librarian Jake Speer, and the extensive network of Local Community Partners who have transformed this ambitious dream into a tangible reality.

For Hoosier families, enrolling their children is a straightforward process. They can engage in existing local programs or subscribe for notifications about the expansion at imaginationlibrary.com, thereby paving the way for an enriched educational journey.