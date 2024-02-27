Listen Live
Cole Dunbar

The Top Ten Selling Country Songs of All-Time

Published on February 27, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

garth brooks

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp)

Songs that have really stood the test of time. A list of the best-selling country songs of all-time.

 

Here’s the top ten:

1. “I Walk the Line” by Johnny Cash.

2. “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks.

3. “Choices” by George Jones.

4. “Concrete Angel” by Martina McBride.

5. “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)” by Alan Jackson.

6. “Live Like You Were Dying” by Tim McGraw.

7. “Jolene” by Dolly Parton.

8. “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack.

9. “Take Me Home Country Roads” by John Denver.

10. “Fancy” by Reba McEntire.

More From Hank FM

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close