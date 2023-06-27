Listen Live
Top 10 Iconic Country Music Mullets

Published on June 27, 2023

MULLETS

Mullets have carved a unique place in the timeline of country music. With their iconic “business in the front, party in the back” style, mullets became synonymous with the genre in the ’80s and ’90s. From Blake Shelton to countless other country stars, these bold hairstyles have left an indelible mark on the world of country music.

Check the Top 10 Country Music Mullets out below!

1. Billy Ray Cyrus

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos Source:Getty

2. Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton At Magnum's Nightclub Source:Getty

3. Dolly Parton

Sixth Annual Commitment to Life Gala Source:Getty

4. Tim McGraw

Photo of Tim McGRAW Source:Getty

5. Joe Diffie

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos Source:Getty

6. Tracy Lawrence

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2009 Source:Getty

7. Alan Jackson

Country music star Alan Jackson jams for the crowd Friday night at the 1995 Minnesota State Fair Source:Getty

8. Travis Tritt

Travis Tritt Source:Getty

9. Marty Stuart

16th Annual CableACE Awards - Press Room Source:Getty

10. Vince Gill

Vince Gill In Concert - Mountain View CA 1997 Source:Getty
