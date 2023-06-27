Top 10 Iconic Country Music Mullets

Mullets have carved a unique place in the timeline of country music. With their iconic “business in the front, party in the back” style, mullets became synonymous with the genre in the ’80s and ’90s. From Blake Shelton to countless other country stars, these bold hairstyles have left an indelible mark on the world of country music.
Check the Top 10 Country Music Mullets out below!
1. Billy Ray CyrusSource:Getty
2. Blake SheltonSource:Getty
3. Dolly PartonSource:Getty
4. Tim McGrawSource:Getty
5. Joe DiffieSource:Getty
6. Tracy LawrenceSource:Getty
7. Alan JacksonSource:Getty
8. Travis TrittSource:Getty
9. Marty StuartSource:Getty
10. Vince GillSource:Getty
-
Commercial Free Cash!
-
Caption Ideas For Country Concerts!
-
Win Coors Light Party Deck Tickets To See Dierks Bentley!
-
Choose The Music We Play On Hank FM!
-
No More Hidden Junk Fees On Ticketmaster
-
Top Country Mother-Son Dance Songs For Your Wedding Day
-
Morgan Wallen And Luke Combs Make History on Hot 100
-
Win Tickets To See Aaron Lewis!