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15 Throwback Summer Country Songs!

Roll the windows down and turn the volume up, summer’s here, and there’s no better way to soak it in than with a soundtrack full of country throwbacks.

Published on June 1, 2026

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Young Adult Caucasian Man Playing Acoustic Guitar Outdoors in Sunlit Field
Source: Pressmaster / Getty

15 Throwback Summer Country Songs!

Roll the windows down and turn the volume up, summer’s here, and there’s no better way to soak it in than with a soundtrack full of country throwbacks.

Whether you’re headed to the lake, cruising backroads, or just chasing that nostalgic vibe, these 15 songs will take you straight into a sun-soaked state of mind.

RELATED | The Ultimate 2026 Country Summer Playlist

RELATED | Best Cowgirl Boots Of The Summer

1. Chattahoochee – Alan Jackson

2. Barefoot Blue Jean Night – Jake Owen

3. Fishin’ in the Dark – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

4. No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems – Kenny Chesney

5. Watermelon Crawl – Tracy Byrd

6. Something Like That – Tim McGraw

7. Good Directions – Billy Currington

8. Man! I Feel Like A Woman – Shania Twain

9. Take A Back Road – Rodney Atkins

10. Drink In My Hand – Eric Church

11. Redneck Yacht Club – Craig Morgan

12. Summer Nights – Rascal Flatts

13. Two Piña Coladas – Garth Brooks

14. Day Drinking – Little Big Town

15. Some Beach – Blake Shelton

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