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15 Throwback Summer Country Songs!

Roll the windows down and turn the volume up, summer’s here, and there’s no better way to soak it in than with a soundtrack full of country throwbacks.

Whether you’re headed to the lake, cruising backroads, or just chasing that nostalgic vibe, these 15 songs will take you straight into a sun-soaked state of mind.

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1. Chattahoochee – Alan Jackson