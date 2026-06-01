15 Throwback Summer Country Songs!
15 Throwback Summer Country Songs!
Roll the windows down and turn the volume up, summer’s here, and there’s no better way to soak it in than with a soundtrack full of country throwbacks.
Whether you’re headed to the lake, cruising backroads, or just chasing that nostalgic vibe, these 15 songs will take you straight into a sun-soaked state of mind.
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1. Chattahoochee – Alan Jackson
2. Barefoot Blue Jean Night – Jake Owen
3. Fishin’ in the Dark – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
4. No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems – Kenny Chesney
5. Watermelon Crawl – Tracy Byrd
6. Something Like That – Tim McGraw
7. Good Directions – Billy Currington
8. Man! I Feel Like A Woman – Shania Twain
9. Take A Back Road – Rodney Atkins
10. Drink In My Hand – Eric Church
11. Redneck Yacht Club – Craig Morgan
12. Summer Nights – Rascal Flatts
13. Two Piña Coladas – Garth Brooks
14. Day Drinking – Little Big Town
15. Some Beach – Blake Shelton
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