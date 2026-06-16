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Brett Eldredge Reveals He’s Married

Brett Eldredge Reveals He’s Married in Surprise Social Media Announcement

Published on June 16, 2026

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Brett Eldredge Glow Live - Nashville, TN
Source: Mickey Bernal / Getty

Country music star Brett Eldredge has left fans stunned after revealing that he is officially a married man.

The singer shared the unexpected news on Instagram, posting a heartfelt video featuring two intimate photos with his wife. The clip was set to a new song and accompanied by a reflective message about the value of life’s quiet and meaningful moments.

“Some of the most sacred things in life are meant to be held close,” Eldredge suggested in his post, choosing to celebrate the milestone without fanfare or public attention.

While the announcement confirmed his marriage, the “Songs About You” singer has kept details about his relationship largely private. Eldredge did not reveal his wife’s identity, when the wedding took place, or any additional information about their relationship.

The surprise reveal marks a rare personal update from the country star, who has traditionally kept his romantic life out of the spotlight. Fans quickly flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and well wishes after learning the news.

For now, Eldredge appears content to let the photos speak for themselves, sharing a glimpse into one of the most important moments of his life while maintaining the privacy he has long valued.

As fans celebrate alongside him, one thing is clear: Brett Eldredge has officially entered a new chapter—and he’s doing it on his own terms.

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