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Top 10 Iconic Country Music Mullets

Short up top and long in the back, this bold cut became a badge of honor for country stars throughout the '80s and '90s, embodying the rebellious, no-frills spirit the genre was built on.

Published on July 6, 2026

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MULLETS

Top 10 Iconic Country Music Mullets

Long before slicked-back styles and clean-cut looks took over Nashville, country music had a very different signature hairstyle: the mullet.

Short up top and long in the back, this bold cut became a badge of honor for country stars throughout the ’80s and ’90s, embodying the rebellious, no-frills spirit the genre was built on. It wasn’t just a haircut, it was a statement, showing up on album covers, award show stages, and music videos alongside some of the biggest names in country.

While musical trends and fashion have shifted plenty over the decades, the mullet remains one of country music’s most memorable style choices, often looked back on with a mix of nostalgia and good-natured laughs.

Take a look below at the Top 10 Iconic Country Music Mullets below!

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1. Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus
Source: Getty

2. Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton
Source: Getty

3. Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton
Source: Getty

4. Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw
Source: Getty

5. Joe Diffie

Joe Diffie
Source: Getty

6. Tracy Lawrence

Tracy Lawrence
Source: Getty

7. Alan Jackson

Alan Jackson
Source: Getty

8. Travis Tritt

Travis Tritt
Source: Getty

9. Marty Stuart

Marty Stuart
Source: Getty

10. Vince Gill

Vince Gill
Source: Getty
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