Top 10 Iconic Country Music Mullets

Long before slicked-back styles and clean-cut looks took over Nashville, country music had a very different signature hairstyle: the mullet.

Short up top and long in the back, this bold cut became a badge of honor for country stars throughout the ’80s and ’90s, embodying the rebellious, no-frills spirit the genre was built on. It wasn’t just a haircut, it was a statement, showing up on album covers, award show stages, and music videos alongside some of the biggest names in country.

While musical trends and fashion have shifted plenty over the decades, the mullet remains one of country music’s most memorable style choices, often looked back on with a mix of nostalgia and good-natured laughs.

Take a look below at the Top 10 Iconic Country Music Mullets below!

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1. Billy Ray Cyrus