Indianapolis Sports Calendar 2026: Final Four, Indy 500 & More
Following a banner year in 2025, Indianapolis has solidified its reputation as a premier destination for major sporting events.
The city demonstrated exceptional capacity for hosting diverse competitions, from professional leagues to collegiate championships, setting a high standard for hospitality and logistical execution.
As the calendar turns to 2026, the “Circle City” is not slowing down; instead, it is gearing up for another year of world-class athletic showcases.
The success of 2025 was not accidental.
It was the result of decades of strategic planning that transformed Indianapolis into a hub built specifically for large-scale events.
The city’s compact downtown, connected by skywalks and anchored by top-tier venues like Lucas Oil Stadium and Gainbridge Fieldhouse, allows fans to navigate easily between hotels, restaurants, and arenas.
In 2025, the city hosted a series of high-profile events that brought significant economic impact and cultural vibrancy to the region.
Local businesses, from Black-owned restaurants on Indiana Avenue to downtown hotels, thrived on the influx of visitors.
The seamless execution of these events proved once again that Indianapolis is capable of managing the complex infrastructure required for national and international sports.
Looking ahead, 2026 promises to elevate this legacy further. With a calendar featuring the NCAA Men’s Final Four, the historic Indianapolis 500, and the return of the NFL Scouting Combine, the city is prepared to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors.
These events are more than just games; they are community gatherings that celebrate competition, diversity, and excellence.
Take a look below at Indianapolis Sports Calendar 2026: Final Four, Indy 500 & More.
February 23 – March 2: NFL Scouting Combine
The NFL universe descends on Lucas Oil Stadium as top college prospects showcase their skills for professional scouts, coaches, and general managers.
This annual event remains a staple of the Indianapolis sports calendar.
March 2: WWE Monday Night RAW
Gainbridge Fieldhouse will host the drama and athleticism of the WWE, bringing global superstars to the city for a night of high-energy entertainment.
March 4–8: Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament
Gainbridge Fieldhouse welcomes the best women’s teams from the Big Ten Conference.
As women’s basketball continues to surge in popularity, this tournament is expected to draw significant crowds.
March 8–10: Horizon League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament
The action shifts to the Corteva Coliseum at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, where the Horizon League crowns its champions and determines automatic bids to the NCAA tournament.
March 18–21: NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s Swimming Championships
The IU Natatorium at IU Indianapolis, known as one of the fastest pools in the world, will host elite swimmers competing for national titles.
April: The Road to the Championship
April marks the climax of the college basketball season, with Indianapolis serving as the epicenter of the sport.
April 2 & 5: National Invitation Tournament (NIT) Semifinals and Championship
Hinkle Fieldhouse will host the semifinals, followed by the championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, showcasing top-tier programs battling for the historic NIT title.
April 3: College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships
Hinkle Fieldhouse hosts this fan-favorite event, featuring the nation’s top shooters and high-flyers in a showcase of individual skill.
April 4 & 6: NCAA Men’s Final Four and National Championship
The eyes of the sports world will turn to Lucas Oil Stadium for the conclusion of March Madness.
Hosting the Final Four is a prestigious honor that underscores Indianapolis’s elite status in the sports world.
April 5: NCAA DII & DIII Men’s Basketball National Championships
In a celebration of collegiate athletics across all levels, Gainbridge Fieldhouse will host the title games for both Division II and Division III men’s basketball on the same day.
Spring and Summer: Racing and Golf
As the weather warms, the focus shifts from the court to the track and the links.
May 9: Sonsio Grand Prix
The month of May kicks off at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the Sonsio Grand Prix, setting the stage for the weeks of racing ahead.
May 24: 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500
The “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” returns to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
This iconic event is a cultural touchstone, drawing hundreds of thousands of fans for a day of speed and tradition.
July: Big Ten Football Media Day
Coaches and players from the expanded Big Ten conference gather to preview the upcoming college football season, bringing media attention from across the country.
July 26: Brickyard 400
NASCAR returns to the oval at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for one of the most prestigious races on the Cup Series schedule.
August 20–23: LIV Golf Indianapolis
The Club at Chatham Hills will host LIV Golf, bringing many of the world’s top professional golfers to the area for this unique team-based competition.
Fall and Winter: Football Focus
The year concludes with major football events that celebrate both heritage and championships.
September 2–7: NHRA U.S. Nationals
Known as “The Big Go,” this drag racing event at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park is the most prestigious drag race in the world.
September 26: Circle City Classic Football Game
Lucas Oil Stadium hosts the Circle City Classic, a celebration of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
This event is a cultural highlight, featuring not only the game but also the renowned battle of the bands, a parade, and community festivities.
December 5: Big Ten Football Championship Game
The college football regular season culminates at Lucas Oil Stadium, where the Big Ten champion is crowned, often with College Football Playoff implications on the line.
Indianapolis approaches 2026 with a proven playbook.
For residents and visitors alike, the 2026 schedule offers opportunities to witness history and participate in world-class experiences.
Whether it is the roar of the engines at the Speedway, the buzzer-beaters of the Final Four, or the pageantry of the Circle City Classic, Indianapolis is ready to deliver another magnificent year in sports.
