Top 20 Best ACM Awards Performances of All Time
The ACM Awards have delivered some of the most unforgettable moments in country music history.
From emotional ballads that bring the crowd to tears to surprise collaborations that light up the stage, the Academy of Country Music Awards have consistently raised the bar.
Whether you’re a fan of ’90s classics or modern country-pop crossovers, these performances represent the very best of the genre.
We’ve rounded up the 20 greatest ACM Awards performances of all time—spanning iconic acts from Garth Brooks and Faith Hill to show-stopping moments from Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton.
Get ready to relive the performances that made us cheer, cry, and hit rewind.
1. Taylor Swift – “Tim McGraw” (2007)
Her ACM debut — and she walked right up to Tim himself.
2. Chris Stapleton & Dua Lipa – “I’m In Love With You” (2024)
A stunning country-pop fusion that blew everyone away with smooth vocals and unexpected chemistry.
3. Jason Aldean – “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” (Toby Keith Tribute, 2024)
A heartfelt, emotional tribute to the late Toby Keith that had the crowd tearing up.
4. Garth Brooks – “That Summer” (1993)
A simple, powerful performance that captured the soul of ‘90s country.
5. Carrie Underwood & Steven Tyler – “Undo It” / “Walk This Way” (2011)
Rock met country in the most electric way possible.
6. Brooks & Dunn “That Ain’t No Way To Go” (1994)
7. Faith Hill & Tim McGraw – “Let’s Make Love” ( 2000)
8. Lainey Wilson – “God Blessed Texas” / “Hang Tight Honey” (2024)
She opened the show with fiery energy and set the tone for the night.
9. Lee Ann Womack – Remember When (2005)
10. Dolly Parton & Katy Perry – “Jolene” (2016)
Two worlds collide — and it totally worked.