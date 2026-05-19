Top 20 Best ACM Awards Performances of All Time

The ACM Awards have delivered some of the most unforgettable moments in country music history.

From emotional ballads that bring the crowd to tears to surprise collaborations that light up the stage, the Academy of Country Music Awards have consistently raised the bar.

Whether you’re a fan of ’90s classics or modern country-pop crossovers, these performances represent the very best of the genre.

We’ve rounded up the 20 greatest ACM Awards performances of all time—spanning iconic acts from Garth Brooks and Faith Hill to show-stopping moments from Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton.

Get ready to relive the performances that made us cheer, cry, and hit rewind.