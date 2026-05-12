Listen Live
Close
Music

Ella Langley Setlist: 'The Dandelion Tour'

Ella Langley Setlist: 'The Dandelion Tour'

Ella Langley is bringing The Dandelion Tour to Texas this August. Here’s a look at the setlist fans can expect.

Published on May 12, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2026 Stagecoach Country Music Festival
Source: Ella Langley performs on the Mane Stage during the Stagecoach Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Club, in Indio, CA on April 24, 2026. (Evan Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Ella Langley Setlist: ‘The Dandelion Tour’

Ella Langley is taking “The Dandelion Tour” across the U.S., and country fans have plenty to look forward to when she rolls through Texas this August.

RELATED: Ella Langley Honored With Powerhouse Award at Billboard Women in Music

While Ella didn’t choose Houston, her tour chose three Texas dates in Austin, Corpus Christi and Fort Worth.

Her tour also comes with a stacked group of special guests joining select dates, including Kameron Marlowe, Dylan Marlowe, Kaitlin Butts, Gabriella Rose and Laci Kaye Booth.

For fans trying to get ready before the show, Langley’s setlist gives a pretty good look at what kind of night they can expect.

RELATED: Kevin Bacon’s ‘Be Her’ Cover Proves Ella Langley Is Everywhere

Of course, setlists can change from night to night, but here’s a look at what Ella Langley has been playing on “The Dandelion Tour”, based on her first couple shows.

1. ‘Dandelion’

2. ‘I Gotta Quit’

3. ‘Here for the Party’

A Gretchen Wilson cover

4. ‘Bottom of Your Boots’

5. ‘paint the town blue’

6. ‘girl you’re taking home’

7. ’20-20′

8. ‘You & Me Time’

9. ‘Broken’

10. ‘Something’ Simple’

11. ‘Butterfly Season’

12. ‘Wish I Didn’t Know Now’

A Toby Keith cover.

13. ‘It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels’

A Kitty Wells cover.

14. ‘Be Her’

15. ‘you look like you love me’

16. ‘Loving Life Again’

17. ‘Choosin’ Texas’

18. ‘weren’t for the wind’

Ella Langley Setlist: 'The Dandelion Tour' was originally published on 93qcountry.com

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Popular
Get Tickets: Morgan WallenGet Tickets: Morgan Wallen
29 Items
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Morgan Wallen Setlist: Still The Problem Tour 2026

meghan maroney merch free $500 dollars to spend on her tour
Annie & Cole  |  Nick Cottongim

Win: Megan Maroney Tickets + A Private Pre-Show Shopping Spree

phone app
Listen Live  |  Nick Cottongim

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

holiday World Splashin Safari TIckets giveaway for long time
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Holiday World

CS
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Top 10 Country baseball Walk-Up Songs in 2025

2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Show
Entertainment  |  coledunbar1

Morgan Wallen’s Song About His Son – “Superman”

20 Items
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Richest Country Singers In The World

Entertainment  |  Lo Sessions

ACM Awards Week Heats Up with Star-Studded Events in Las Vegas

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
4 Items
Country Music News  |  Editorial Staff

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

Molson Coors | Indy 500 Ticket Stops '26
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Ticket Stop: Win Tickets to Miller Lite Carb Day & the Indianapolis 500!

Upcoming Events
Local  |  Heidi Brewer

Arrow McLaren Meet & Greet with Pato O’Ward!

Cosmic Songwriter Festival 2026 Featuring Clayton Anderson, w/ Liv LaFluv, & Cara Jean Wahlers
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Cosmic Songwriter Festival 2026

Molson Coors | Indy 500 Ticket Stops '26
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Ticket Stop: Win Tickets to Miller Lite Carb Day & the Indianapolis 500!

RC Electric | Annie & Cole Carb Day
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Annie & Cole LIVE at Carb Day

Local  |  Sarah Lautner

JMV Live at Carb Day

Local  |  Sarah Lautner

Miller Lite Carb Day 2026

AUTO: MAY 10 INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sonsio Grand Prix 2026

Scotty McCreery, Josh Turner, Lorrie Morgan & BIGG Country
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Scotty McCreery, Josh Turner, Lorrie Morgan & BIGG Country

tickets to see Luke Combs, Friday, April 17th at Notre Dame!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get TIckets: Luke Combs

Get tickets to see Nate Smith, April 17th at Old National Centre!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Nate Smith

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close