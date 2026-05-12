Source: Ella Langley performs on the Mane Stage during the Stagecoach Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Club, in Indio, CA on April 24, 2026. (Evan Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Ella Langley Setlist: ‘The Dandelion Tour’

Ella Langley is taking “The Dandelion Tour” across the U.S., and country fans have plenty to look forward to when she rolls through Texas this August.

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While Ella didn’t choose Houston, her tour chose three Texas dates in Austin, Corpus Christi and Fort Worth.

Her tour also comes with a stacked group of special guests joining select dates, including Kameron Marlowe, Dylan Marlowe, Kaitlin Butts, Gabriella Rose and Laci Kaye Booth.

For fans trying to get ready before the show, Langley’s setlist gives a pretty good look at what kind of night they can expect.

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Of course, setlists can change from night to night, but here’s a look at what Ella Langley has been playing on “The Dandelion Tour”, based on her first couple shows.