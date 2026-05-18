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Cody Johnson Dedicates ACM Entertainer Of The Year Award To Luke Combs

[WATCH] Cody Johnson Dedicates ACM Entertainer Of The Year Award To Luke Combs

Published on May 18, 2026

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61st Academy of Country Music Awards
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Country music star Cody Johnson celebrated a career-defining moment at the 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards, taking home the coveted Entertainer of the Year honor during the ceremony held Sunday, May 17, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The victory marked Johnson’s first win in the category after receiving three nominations for the prestigious award. The 38-year-old singer was visibly emotional as he accepted the honor, using the moment to recognize fellow country superstar Luke Combs in a heartfelt tribute that resonated throughout the arena.

“There’s a man that was up for this award that I personally watched devote his life to country music,” Johnson shared during his acceptance speech, surprising many in the audience with the personal dedication.

Johnson went on to recount witnessing Combs perform in Australia while balancing the emotional challenge of being away from his family during the birth of one of his sons.

“I watched the anguish, I watched the defeat on his face for not being there, because he was across the world playing music in a sold-out arena,” Johnson said. “The next night, right after, I watched him get on stage and absolutely dominate the stage and preach the message of country music to fans across the world.”

The emotional moment highlighted the sacrifices many touring artists make while pursuing their careers and further underscored the strong bond shared within the country music community.

Johnson’s Entertainer of the Year win capped off another major year for the singer, whose blend of traditional country sound and electrifying live performances has continued to elevate him among the genre’s top acts.

The 2026 ACM Awards featured several memorable moments, but Johnson’s heartfelt tribute and long-awaited victory quickly became one of the night’s most talked-about highlights.

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