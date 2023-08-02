Zac Brown Band Setlist

Get ready for a fun summer night with Zac Brown Band “From The Fire” tour! We have the setlist for you!
These are the songs you need to know if you are lucky enough to go this summer!
1. Homegrown
2. Toes
3. Goodbye In Her Eyes
4. Whiskey’s Gone
5. Jump Right In
6. Midnight Rider (Cover)
7. Loving You Easy
8. Same Boat
9. Day For the Dead
10. Beautiful Drug
11. Layla (Cover)
12. Free / Into The Mystic (Cover)
13. Keep Me In Mind
14. Sabotage (Cover)
15. As She’s Walking Away
16. Colder Weather
17. Knee Deep
18. Bohemian Rhapsody ( Cover)
19. Chicken Fried
