Zac Brown Band Setlist

Published on August 2, 2023

Zac Brown Band With King Calaway is coming to the Ruoff Music Center on August 6th!

 

Get ready for a fun summer night with Zac Brown Band “From The Fire” tour! We have the setlist for you!

These are the songs you need to know if you are lucky enough to go this summer!

1. Homegrown

2. Toes

3. Goodbye In Her Eyes

4. Whiskey’s Gone

5. Jump Right In

6. Midnight Rider (Cover)

7. Loving You Easy

8. Same Boat

9. Day For the Dead

10. Beautiful Drug

11. Layla (Cover)

12. Free / Into The Mystic (Cover)

13. Keep Me In Mind

14. Sabotage (Cover)

15. As She’s Walking Away

16. Colder Weather

17. Knee Deep

18. Bohemian Rhapsody ( Cover)

19. Chicken Fried

