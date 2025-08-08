Listen Live
Jason Aldean Setlist: Full Throttle Tour 2025

Published on August 8, 2025

Through the years

Source: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 07: Jason Aldean performs onstage during the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Heading to see Jason Aldean? Get ready for a night packed with a ton of great music!

Aldean’s show as part of his “Full Throttle Tour 2025” will include special guests Nate Smith, Raelynn and Dee Jay Silver.

Aldean’s setlists have been relatively consistent, so barring any deviations from previous shows, here’s his setlist with the songs to know before you go to the show:

1. ‘Hicktown’

2. ‘Lights Come On’

3. ‘Amarillo Sky’

A John Rich cover.

4. ‘Why’

5. ‘When She Says Baby’

6. ‘Whiskey Drink’

7. ‘Night Train’

8. ‘Burnin’ It Down’

9. ‘Crazy Town’

10. ‘Big Green Tractor’

11. ‘Take a Little Ride’

12. ‘The Truth’

13. ‘Trouble with a Heartbreak’

14. ‘Tattoos on This Town’

15. ‘Fly Over States’

16. ‘Try That in a Small Town’

17. ‘You Make It Easy’

18. ‘Dirt Road Anthem’

A Colt Ford cover.

19. ‘Girl Like You’

20. ‘If I Didn’t Love You’

21. ‘My Kinda Party’

A Brantley Gilbert cover.

22. ‘She’s Country’

