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Tim McGraw Returns: Hall of Fame Honors, New Music, and a To...

Tim McGraw Interview: Hall of Fame Honors, New Music, and a Tour Worth the Wait

His upcoming album and tour share a name: "Pawn Shop Guitar." McGraw calls the title track the most autobiographical song he's ever written...

Published on June 12, 2026

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CMA Fest 2026 - Day Three
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Tim McGraw Returns: Hall of Fame Honors, New Music, and a Tour Worth the Wait

Tim McGraw checked in with Annie and Cole on 97.1 Hank FM‘s Friday Friends, and he brought plenty of good news. After a stretch of health setbacks, McGraw says he and Faith Hill are back to 100%. The band is rested, the road is calling, and he’s ready to roll into town this September.

Family came up early in the conversation. McGraw beamed about his youngest daughter, Audrey, who spent last summer opening for Brandi Carlile across Europe. He and Faith tagged along as proud roadies. Now it’s Dad’s turn to take the stage again.

The new music is rolling out, too. His upcoming album and tour share a name: “Pawn Shop Guitar.” McGraw calls the title track the most autobiographical song he’s ever written, co-penned with Tom Douglas about his road to Nashville. He also previewed “Song for America,” a track he connects to the nation’s 250th anniversary and the 25th anniversary of 9/11. He hopes it resonates with listeners the way it does with him.

Then came the big one: McGraw is headed into the Country Music Hall of Fame, class of 2026. Humble as ever, he credited the team around him, noting that none of it happens alone.

RELATED | Tim McGraw Headed to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2026

He also joked that his social media crew won’t let him post solo. As for a Soul2Soul reunion with Faith? He stayed wistful but noncommittal, admitting it would be a whole lot of work.

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