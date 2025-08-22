Source:

Hit Country Songs That Were Almost Sung by Other Artists

These hit country songs almost sounded a lot different than they do now! Artists are presented with so many songs, and they can’t possibly record them all.

Sometimes songs are written for a specific artist in mind and they pass, or sometimes they hold on to a song for awhile and then decide to let it go.

Luckily for other artists, these songs that got passed on became some of their biggest hits!

Lady A’s hit “American Honey” was almost recorded by Carrie Underwood.



Kenny Chesney’s “American Kids” could’ve been recorded by Little Big Town. Luckily for Kenny, his version of the song became a hit.

“Better Dig Two” by The Band Perry was almost recorded by Lady A instead.





Jake Owen had the chance to record Jason Aldean’s signature hit “Big Green Tractor.”





Jake Owen also had the chance to record “She’s Got A Way With Words,” made famous by Blake Shelton.





Florida Georgia Line actually co-wrote “Burnin’ It Down,” and instead of recording it themselves, they passed it on to Jason Aldean.





Could you imagine anyone other than Zac Brown Band singing “Chicken Fried?” Well Alan Jackson almost did!



Rodney Atkins’ “Cleaning This Gun” was almost recorded by Gary Allan.



“Downtown” recorded by Lady A could’ve been a hit for Miranda Lambert.



Luke Bryan’s hit “Drunk On You” was almost recorded by his good friend Jason Aldean.



Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins’ “Hillbilly Bone” almost sounded a lot different if Frankie Ballard recorded it as originally planned.



The song that kickstarted Carrie Underwood’s career, “Jesus Take The Wheel,” was first turned down by Sara Evans.



Martina McBride’s “Independence Day” was almost recorded by Reba McEntire instead.



Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers hit duet, “Islands In The Stream” was originally meant for Marvin Gaye.



John Denver’s classic “Take Me Home, Country Roads” was almost recorded by another legend, Johnny Cash.



Miranda Lambert made the song “The House That Built Me” famous, but she wasn’t the only one who wanted the song. Blake Shelton also had his eye on it.



Tim McGraw was originally supposed to record Thomas Rhett’s “T-Shirt.”



Chris Stapleton actually wrote the song “Drink a Beer.” Before Luke Bryan recorded it, Dierks Bentley turned down the track.



Dierks Bentley also had the chance to record Lee Brice’s hit “I Drive Your Truck.”



Luckily for Gary Allan, Dierks Bentley also passed on his hit “Watching Airplanes.”



Lastly, Brad Paisley and Alison Krauss’ famous “Whiskey Lullaby” was also pitched to Dierks Bentley but he turned it down.



Photo Credit: Rich Fury / Getty Images