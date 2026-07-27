Source: Ella Langley performs during the 2026 CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) / Getty

Ella Langley, ‘Choosin’ Texas’ Set ‘Hot 100’ Record with 15th Week at No. 1

Ella Langley continues to dominate the Billboard Hot 100, as three of her singles are on the chart’s top 10. “Choosin’ Texas,” however, just made history – again.

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The megahit has earned its 15th total week at No. 1, setting a new record among non-holiday songs by women with no male-billed acts.

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Langley previously shared the record with Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together” and Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You,” both of which spent 14 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.

In addition to “Choosin’ Texas,” “I Can’t Love You Anymore” featuring Morgan Wallen and “Be Her” remain within the Hot 100‘s top 10 at No. 4 and No. 8, respectively.

Langley’s album, Dandelion, which features all three singles, sits at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

While this is a major milestone for Langley and “Choosin’ Texas,” it’s likely there’s more to come as we head toward awards season. The VMAs take place Sept. 27, Grammy nominations are announced Nov. 16 and the CMA Awards take place on Nov. 18.

The latest Billboard Hot 100 top 10 is:

“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley “I Knew It, I Knew You” – Taylor Swift “Boston” – Stella Lefty “I Can’t Love You Anymore” – Ella Langley & Morgan Wallen “Hate That I Made You Love Me” – Ariana Grande “Dracula” – Tame Impala & JENNIE “So Easy (To Fall in Love)” – Olivia Dean “Be Her” – Ella Langley “Man I Need” – Olivia Dean “I Just Might” – Bruno Mars

Ella Langley Sets ‘Hot 100’ Record with 15th Week at No. 1 was originally published on 93qcountry.com