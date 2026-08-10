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Takeaways From Colts First Depth Chart Of 2026

With 9 training camp practices complete and the preseason opener Thursday, the Colts have released their first depth chart of 2026. Here’s a look at the team’s depth chart, and some takeaways from it:

Published on August 10, 2026
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  • QB competition between Riley Leonard and Anthony Richardson Sr. for backup role
  • RB depth with rookie Seth McGowan and veteran Jonathan Taylor leading the group
  • Defensive line and linebacker depth chart still unsettled a month before season
NFL: JUL 29 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Takeaways From Colts First Depth Chart Of 2026

INDIANAPOLIS – With 9 training camp practices complete and the preseason opener coming Thursday night, the Colts have released their first depth chart of the 2026 season.

This depth chart will lose quite a bit of names by the end of the month, as the Colts will have to cut their roster from 90 to 53 players by August 30th.

Here’s a look at the team’s depth chart, and some takeaways from observing every training camp practice:

Quarterback: Daniel Jones, Riley Leonard OR Anthony Richardson Sr., Easton Stick

Running Back: Jonathan Taylor, DJ Giddens, Seth McGowan*, Ulysses Bentley IV, Anderson Castle*, Roydell Williams*

Wide Receiver: Alec Pierce, Laquon Treadwell, E.J. Horton Jr.*, Sahmir Hagans*, Eli Pancol

Wide Receiver: Josh Downs, Anthony Gould, Coleman Owen, Raylen Sharpe*

Wide Receiver: Ashton Dulin, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Deion Burks*, Ben Nikkel, D.J. Montgomery

Tight End: Tyler Warren, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory, Carson Towt*, Pharoah Brown

Left Tackle: Bernhard Raimann, Blake Freeland, Bayron Matos

Left Guard: Quenton Nelson, Dalton Tucker, Josh Sills

Center: Tanor Bortolini, Jimmy Morrissey, Geno VanDeMark*, Josh Kreutz*

Right Guard: Matt Goncalves, Jalen Farmer*

Right Tackle: Jalen Travis, Luke Tenuta, Nolan Rucci*

Offensive Notes:

-Ah, the old OR tag to not offend anyone in professional sports. I still feel if the Colts played a preseason game tomorrow, it would be Riley Leonard as the team’s backup. But ample preseason game reps should be forthcoming for No. 5 and No. 13.

-While D.J. Giddens (hamstring) has been sidelined for around a week or so, rookie Seth McGowan has flashed in an expanded role. So, I would swap those two. I love watching Castle run. He’s a load, and should be rocking a cowboy collar.

-Coleman Owen is one I’m not sleeping on. I mentioned him yesterday in my camp notebook recap. He’s in line for a big preseason and could help as a returner, too. Also, I know Eli Pancol has missed time due to injury, but I would have him a lot higher than where he’s listed on the depth chart.

-How do you rank the No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 wide receiver spots? A lot to be decided, but I’d probably go Dulin, Westbrook-Ikhine, Treadwell.

-The offensive line has had the same starting 5 intact for all but one starting rep this camp (a benched Jalen Travis after a false start penalty).

-Those early camp snap issues from Dalton Tucker and other reserve options have quieted down a bit. The Colts are trying to get Tucker to offer some position flexibility at guard and center.

Defensive End: Arden Key, Jaylahn Tuimoloau, Geroge Gumbs Jr.*, Mitchell Melton*

Defensive End: Laiatu Latu, Micheal Clemons, Caden Curry Jr.*, Durell Nchami

Defensive Tackle: DeForest Buckner, Colby Wooden, Adetomiwa Adebawore

Nose Tackle: Grover Stewart, Derrick Nnadi, Jerry Tillery, Cam Ball*, Tim Smith

WILL: Akeem Davis-Gaither, Jaylon Carlies, Bryce Boettcher*, Tahj Chambers*

MIKE: CJ Allen*,Austin Ajiake, West Weeks*, Devin Veresuk

Cornerback: Charvarius Ward Sr., Cam Taylor-Britt, Johnathan Edwards, Mekhi Rodgers*

Cornerback: Sauce Gardner, Mekhi Blackmon, Jaylon Jones, Robert Carter Jr.

Nickel: Justin Walley, Jai’Onte’ McMillan*

Free Safety: Cam Bynum, Jonathan Owens, Trey Washington

Strong Safety: A.J. Haulcy*, Hunter Wohler, Daniel Scott, Juanyeh Thomas, Austin Brown*,

Defensive Notes:

-Per usual, the Colts will be cutting a notable defensive lineman or two. Tillery has had some occasional first team run and is one I think will have a role on the 53-man roster. Key depth spots are definitely going to be there for Wooden and Adebawore. Who is that 4th defensive end is something I’m watching for, behind Key, Tuimoloau and Clemons.

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-Even a month out from the regular season starting, good luck predicting linebacker playing time. Remember, Lou Anarumo has said it’s quite possible the Colts use linebackers on game days in more specialized roles, versus playing just 2 for every single snap, the entire game. Allen (hamstring) hasn’t practiced in a few days. That’s less than ideal. Davis-Gaither, Boettcher and Ajiake have received the most first-team run.

-If Wohler wants to challenge Haulcy for a starting job, he’s going to have to return from that hamstring injury soon. Wohler was the starter there through the first 3 days of camp. Owens has impressed me and looks to be a core special teamer, along with Edwards.

-I view Taylor-Britt (suspended for the first game of 2026) as first man up at any of the 3 cornerback spots. Remember, he brings ample NFL experience and history with Lou Anarumo.

Placekicker: Blake Grupe OR Spencer Shrader

Kick Returner: Anthony Gould, Coleman Owen

Punt Returner: Anthony Gould, Coleman Owen

            -With a 7 field goal lead in training camp (Grupe: 27-of-30; Shrader (20-of-30), there’s a clear leader at placekicker a month out from the regular season.

            -Those returner names make sense, but I’m curious if Seth McGowan can do something at kick returner. The experience of trying Deion Burks at punt returner has been a bit too adventurous. But it would do wonders for the rookie’s roster spot chances to earn some preseason trust there. Again, don’t write Owen off this 53-man roster.

            –

Takeaways From Colts First Depth Chart Of 2026 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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