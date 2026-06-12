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Josh Turner Interview: Talking Space, Scotty, and a Career Worth...

Josh Turner Interview: Talking Space, Scotty, and a Career Worth Celebrating

Turner spoke warmly about Scotty, whom he's watched grow over the years. The two recently teamed up on "Your Man" for Scotty's new album, "15,"

Published on June 12, 2026

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Daryle Singletary Keepin' It Country Tribute Show
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Josh Turner Interview: Talking Space, Scotty, and a Career Worth Celebrating

Country star Josh Turner joined Annie and Cole for Friday Friends on 97.1 Hank FM, and he covered a lot of ground ahead of his stop at the Morgan County Pre-Fair country concert. He shares that bill with Lori Morgan and Scotty McCreery, and the connection with McCreery runs deep.

Turner spoke warmly about Scotty, whom he’s watched grow over the years. The two recently teamed up on “Your Man” for Scotty’s new album, “15,” marking the 20th anniversary of the hit. When asked if fans might catch the duet live at the show, Turner kept it playful. “I don’t know if I can commit either,” he laughed, choosing to “speak it into existence.”

He also opened up about his 10th album and its title track, “This Country Music Thing.” Turner admitted he never expected the song to make the record, calling it almost too braggadocious. In the end, it became a heartfelt snapshot of his life and career, a thank-you song to the music he’s poured his heart into.

Then things went cosmic. Turner described singing for astronauts aboard the International Space Station from NASA’s Mission Control, watching them orbit Earth in real time. He even befriended one astronaut who later attended his show.

To close, Turner played “This Is Who,” matching country names to fair fun: Larry Gatlin for the milking contest, Lainey Wilson for all-day rides, Craig Morgan for the demolition derby, and Carly Pearce as Fair Queen.

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