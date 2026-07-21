Brad Paisley Reveals Surprising Detail About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Brad Paisley is giving fans a rare glimpse into Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s highly anticipated wedding.

The country music star recently shared details about the couple’s exclusive invitation to their July 3 ceremony, revealing that guests received top-secret instructions ahead of the event. The secrecy surrounding the invitation only added to the excitement and mystery surrounding the celebrity couple’s wedding.

Despite a star-studded guest list and the high-profile setting at Madison Square Garden, Paisley described the celebration as one of the least pretentious weddings he has ever attended.

Paisley’s connection to Swift dates back to 2007, when he supported the singer-songwriter early in her career. Nearly two decades later, the country star remains part of Swift’s extended circle, offering a unique perspective on the highly private celebration.