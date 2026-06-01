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The Perfect Country Wedding Playlist: 25 Songs for Your Big Day

There’s something about country music that was practically made for weddings.

Maybe it’s the way those steel guitars shimmer like sunlight on a dance floor, or how the lyrics seem to reach right into the chest and squeeze.

Country songs have always understood love in its most honest way.

Whether you’re getting married in a barn draped in string lights or a grand ballroom with cowboy boots peeking out from under the bridesmaids’ dresses, country music carries the emotion of the day without trying too hard.

From tearful father-daughter dances to the kind of boot-scootin’ reception songs that pull even your most reluctant uncle onto the floor, the genre has something for every moment of your celebration.

Take a look below at The Perfect Country Wedding Playlist: 25 Songs for Your Big Day.

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Die a Happy Man — Thomas Rhett