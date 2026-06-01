Listen Live
Close
Country Music News

The Perfect Country Wedding Playlist: 25 Songs for Your Big Day

Whether you're getting married in a barn draped in string lights or a grand ballroom with cowboy boots peeking out from under the bridesmaids' dresses, country music carries the emotion of the day without trying too hard.

Published on June 1, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Woman in wedding dress poses beside a vintage truck in a garden during daytime celebration in an outdoor setting with trees and flowers around
Source: Yurii Perets / Getty

The Perfect Country Wedding Playlist: 25 Songs for Your Big Day

There’s something about country music that was practically made for weddings.

Maybe it’s the way those steel guitars shimmer like sunlight on a dance floor, or how the lyrics seem to reach right into the chest and squeeze.

Country songs have always understood love in its most honest way.

Whether you’re getting married in a barn draped in string lights or a grand ballroom with cowboy boots peeking out from under the bridesmaids’ dresses, country music carries the emotion of the day without trying too hard.

From tearful father-daughter dances to the kind of boot-scootin’ reception songs that pull even your most reluctant uncle onto the floor, the genre has something for every moment of your celebration.

Take a look below at The Perfect Country Wedding Playlist: 25 Songs for Your Big Day.

RELATED | Top Country Mother-Son Dance Songs For Your Wedding Day

Die a Happy Man — Thomas Rhett

Speechless — Dan + Shay

Then — Brad Paisley

From This Moment On — Shania Twain

Bless the Broken Road — Rascal Flatts

Make You Feel My Love — Garth Brooks

I Cross My Heart — George Strait

Better Together — Luke Combs

Yours — Russell Dickerson

Like I’m Gonna Lose You — Megan Trainor ft. John Legend (country version)

You Are the Best Thing — Ray LaMontagne

To Make You Feel My Love — Trisha Yearwood

Forever and For Always — Shania Twain

Amazed — Lonestar

Tennessee Whiskey — Chris Stapleton

God Gave Me You — Blake Shelton

She’s Everything — Brad Paisley

Love Story — Taylor Swift

Meant to Be — Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

We Danced — Brad Paisley

Keeper of the Stars — Tracy Byrd

Humble and Kind — Tim McGraw

I Will Always Love You — Dolly Parton

Friends in Low Places — Garth Brooks (reception closer)

Boot Scootin’ Boogie — Brooks & Dunn (dance floor essential)

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Popular
Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
4 Items
Country Music News  |  Editorial Staff

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

holiday World Splashin Safari TIckets giveaway for long time
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Holiday World

40 Items
2026 Indy 500  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest Drunk Fan Photos & Videos From The 2026 Indy 500

phone app
Listen Live  |  Nick Cottongim

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

Promo Copy: Annie + Cole’s Up-Close Concert with Atlus
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Atlus

CS
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Top 10 Country baseball Walk-Up Songs in 2025

6 Items
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

2026 AMAs Country Winners: Celebrating the Top Voices

Get Tickets: Morgan WallenGet Tickets: Morgan Wallen
29 Items
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Morgan Wallen Setlist: Still The Problem Tour 2026

RIley Green HankFM Enter To Win meet and greet Passes
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win: Meet Riley Green and Hear Unreleased Music Backstage

20 Items
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Richest Country Singers In The World

Upcoming Events
Static_FacebookPR_1200x630_HARDY_2026_Regional_ RuoffMusicCenter_0606
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: HARDY

tickets to see Bluey's Big Play, Saturday, February 20th
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Bluey’s Big Play

0926-Fishers-2026-Ole60-1920x1080 Ole Red Ole
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Ole 60

ConcertVision_1920x1080_Dan+Shay_2026_Regional_RuoffMusicCenter
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Dan + Shay

Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2026 Brookton Indiana Luke Bryan
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Luke Bryan

Cosmic Songwriter Festival 2026 Featuring Clayton Anderson, w/ Liv LaFluv, & Cara Jean Wahlers
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Cosmic Songwriter Festival 2026

Molson Coors | Indy 500 Ticket Stops '26
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Ticket Stop: Win Tickets to Miller Lite Carb Day & the Indianapolis 500!

Molson Coors | Indy 500 Ticket Stops '26
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Ticket Stop: Win Tickets to Miller Lite Carb Day & the Indianapolis 500!

RC Electric | Annie & Cole Carb Day
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Annie & Cole LIVE at Carb Day

AUTO: MAY 10 INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sonsio Grand Prix 2026

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close