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Darius Rucker Honored with Veterans Voice Award at 2026 AMAs

At the 2026 American Music Awards, Darius Rucker was celebrated for empowering voices within the military community, taking home the prestigious Veterans Voice Award. Presented by USAA’s Honor Through Action, the accolade recognizes his unwavering advocacy and charitable support for veterans, service members, and their diverse families.

Rucker’s commitment goes far beyond the stage. He has partnered with the Military Warriors Support Foundation to help provide over 20 mortgage-free homes to veterans.

His dedication to community engagement is further highlighted by his overseas USO tours and ongoing support for vital initiatives like the DoD Warrior Games.

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Accepting the award, Rucker delivered a powerful message about honoring the sacrifices of military families. He urged the audience to celebrate these heroes every day, rather than waiting for holidays like Memorial Day.

Reflecting on his personal conversations with service members, he noted how their stories have given him a profound perspective on true resilience. He emphasized that the sacrifice is shared by the entire family, spouses, children, and parents alike forming a culturally connected community of mutual support.

Earlier in the evening, Rucker brought nostalgia to the AMA stage, reuniting with Hootie & the Blowfish for a vibrant medley of their classic hits.

Through his music and his heart for service, Rucker continues to champion diverse communities, reminding us all of the power of giving back and honoring those who dedicate their lives to serving others.

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