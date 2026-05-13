Listen Live
Close
Country Music News

Caitlin Clark Sparks Buzz After Appearing With Morgan Wallen

Published on May 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WNBA: MAY 09 Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Caitlin Clark is once again at the center of social media conversation — this time for an appearance alongside country music superstar Morgan Wallen following the Indiana Fever loss to the Dallas Wings.

After Indiana’s defeat, Clark was seen joining Wallen onstage, sparking widespread reactions online. While many fans enjoyed the crossover moment between two major stars, others questioned the timing of the appearance after a tough loss for the Fever. Some critics also referenced Wallen’s past controversy involving the use of a racial slur in a 2021 video, which led to significant backlash and temporary suspension from parts of the music industry.

Despite the off-court buzz, Clark delivered another strong performance for Indiana. The Fever guard finished the game with 20 points and seven assists, continuing to showcase the playmaking ability that has made her one of the WNBA’s biggest attractions.

Clark has also been navigating a challenging stretch physically as she works her way back from injuries. The Fever star is expected to return to action for Indiana’s upcoming matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks.

During her recovery process, Clark recently opened up about the experience of being sidelined, describing it as both difficult and eye-opening. She called the time away from the court “humbling,” adding that it gave her a deeper appreciation for leadership, communication, and supporting teammates from a different perspective.

As Clark continues to grow both on and off the court, the spotlight surrounding her remains intense — proving once again that every move made by the rising basketball superstar quickly becomes a national conversation.

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Popular
Get Tickets: Morgan WallenGet Tickets: Morgan Wallen
29 Items
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Morgan Wallen Setlist: Still The Problem Tour 2026

meghan maroney merch free $500 dollars to spend on her tour
Annie & Cole  |  Nick Cottongim

Win: Megan Maroney Tickets + A Private Pre-Show Shopping Spree

holiday World Splashin Safari TIckets giveaway for long time
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Holiday World

phone app
Listen Live  |  Nick Cottongim

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

CS
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Top 10 Country baseball Walk-Up Songs in 2025

2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Show
Entertainment  |  coledunbar1

Morgan Wallen’s Song About His Son – “Superman”

20 Items
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Richest Country Singers In The World

Entertainment  |  Lo Sessions

ACM Awards Week Heats Up with Star-Studded Events in Las Vegas

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
4 Items
Country Music News  |  Editorial Staff

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

Enter now for your chance to win tickets to the 110th running of the Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 24th
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Indy 500

Upcoming Events
Cosmic Songwriter Festival 2026 Featuring Clayton Anderson, w/ Liv LaFluv, & Cara Jean Wahlers
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Cosmic Songwriter Festival 2026

Molson Coors | Indy 500 Ticket Stops '26
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Ticket Stop: Win Tickets to Miller Lite Carb Day & the Indianapolis 500!

Molson Coors | Indy 500 Ticket Stops '26
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Ticket Stop: Win Tickets to Miller Lite Carb Day & the Indianapolis 500!

RC Electric | Annie & Cole Carb Day
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Annie & Cole LIVE at Carb Day

AUTO: MAY 10 INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sonsio Grand Prix 2026

Scotty McCreery, Josh Turner, Lorrie Morgan & BIGG Country
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Scotty McCreery, Josh Turner, Lorrie Morgan & BIGG Country

tickets to see Luke Combs, Friday, April 17th at Notre Dame!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get TIckets: Luke Combs

Get tickets to see Nate Smith, April 17th at Old National Centre!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Nate Smith

OutlawMusicFestival_2026_Regional_RuoffMusicCenter_0823_Onsale
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Outlaw Music Festival

TurnpikeTroubadours_2026_Regional_EverwiseAmphitheateratWhiteRiverStatePark
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Turnpike Troubadours

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close