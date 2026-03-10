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Megan Moroney Setlist? Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Published on March 10, 2026

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Spotify Presents: An Evening with Megan Moroney
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Country music star Megan Moroney is set to make her Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo debut on Tuesday, March 10 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

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While there’s not an official setlist for the “Am I Okay?” singer, here’s the possible songs we could hear from her on the rotating star stage. This could include several songs from her Billboard 200 No. 1 album, Cloud 9, which was released on Feb. 27.

1. ‘Man on the Moon’

2. ‘Cloud 9’

3. ‘Medicine’

4. ‘No Caller ID’

5. ‘I’m Not Pretty’

6. ‘Wedding Dress’

7. ‘Who Hurt You?’

8. ‘Lucky’

9. ‘Wish You Didn’t’

10. ‘Beautiful Things’

11. ‘Wonder’

12. ‘6 Months Later’

13. ‘The Girls’

14. ‘Tennessee Orange’

15. ‘Am I Okay?’

Megan Moroney Setlist? Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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