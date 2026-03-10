Megan Moroney Setlist? Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Country music star Megan Moroney is set to make her Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo debut on Tuesday, March 10 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

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While there’s not an official setlist for the “Am I Okay?” singer, here’s the possible songs we could hear from her on the rotating star stage. This could include several songs from her Billboard 200 No. 1 album, Cloud 9, which was released on Feb. 27.