Dolly Parton Shuts Down Health Rumors: “I’m Not Ready to Die”

Published on October 9, 2025

Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere
Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Country music legend Dolly Parton is setting the record straight about her health after speculation arose following the postponement of her Las Vegas residency due to “health challenges.”

In a video shared on social media, the 79-year-old icon reassured fans that she’s doing fine, saying she’s “not ready to die” and remains hard at work. While Parton confirmed she recently underwent some medical procedures, she emphasized that she’s not seriously ill.

The concern began after Parton’s sister asked fans for prayers, prompting worry among her followers. Addressing those rumors, Dolly thanked everyone for their love and support, making it clear she’s simply focused on recovery and self-care.

Adding a touch of humor, Parton also poked fun at a viral AI-generated image of her and Reba McEntire, saying she’s “still kicking” and very much alive.

Fans can rest easy knowing that Dolly Parton is on the mend — and not slowing down anytime soon.

