Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Megan Moroney Sparks Dating Rumors With 49ers’ Nick Bosa

Megan Moroney’s love life is back in the spotlight — and this time, fans think it may involve San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.

The “Tennessee Orange” singer spent her weekend in California, headlining a show in Lake Tahoe before making a stop at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco for the 49ers’ matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Megan Moroney at Levi’s Stadium

On Instagram, Moroney shared a carousel of photos from the trip that quickly caught fans’ attention. The post included concert snapshots, a suite-side view of the game, and shots of her posing with friends while sipping sparkling wine.

One detail especially stood out — Moroney wore San Francisco red and showed off a jersey with the number 9. While Bosa’s official number is 97, fans didn’t hesitate to make the connection.

Fan Reactions Fuel Rumors

The comments section lit up with speculation:

“Are you dating Nick Bosa? Please say no. I can’t compete with you, Megan.”

“This is a Nick Bosa soft launch.”

“He’s got you wearing San Francisco red for him?”

“Girl, the 9’s what is up.”

“BANG BANG NINER GANG, I’M UNWELLLL.”

Adding to the chatter, fans noticed that both Moroney and Bosa already follow each other on Instagram.

Nick Bosa’s Current Status

Bosa, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear earlier this season, won’t be returning to the field until next year. Still, that hasn’t slowed down speculation about a possible romance with the country star.

This isn’t the first time Moroney’s love life has captured attention. She was previously linked to country singer Riley Green, though those rumors eventually fizzled out.

Now, fans are convinced she may be moving into the NFL spotlight with one of the league’s most eligible bachelors.