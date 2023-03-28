Cole Swindell Wins Country Song Of The Year

On March 27, at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Cole Swindell was awarded Country Song Of The Year for his No. 1 hit, “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” which is his eighth chart-topping single. Swindell’s girlfriend, Courtney Little, accompanied him at the event. During his acceptance speech, Swindell expressed his condolences for the Nashville community following the tragic school shooting that occurred earlier that day. He then proceeded to thank several individuals, including the songwriters, Ashley Gorley, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett, Mark D. Sanders, and Tim Nichols, as well as the original songwriters of Jo Dee Messina’s “Heads Carolina, Tail California,” which served as the inspiration for his winning song. Swindell also thanked iHeartCountry, his promotions team, and Warner Music Nashville for their support. Swindell’s hit single appears on his latest album, Stereotype, and was co-written with Gorley, Frasure, Rhett, Sanders, and Nichols. The song is a reimagining of Messina’s 1996 debut single and is the follow-up to Swindell’s previous chart-toppers, “Never Say Never” and “Single Saturday Night.”

Check out the official music video for “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” below!