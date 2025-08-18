Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

Morgan Wallen, the chart-topping country sensation behind hits like “Last Night” and “Whiskey Glasses,” has captured the hearts of fans around the world—not just for his unmistakable voice and rebellious charm, but also for his headline-making personal life.

While his music often reflects themes of heartbreak, love, and wild nights out, many fans have been just as curious about the real-life stories that may have inspired his lyrics. Over the years, Wallen has been romantically linked to a handful of notable women, including a reality TV star and a fellow musician, sparking plenty of speculation and fan theories along the way.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or just curious about his offstage life, here’s a closer look at the women who have reportedly dated or been connected to the country hitmaker:

1. KT Smith ( Scornavacco) – 2017 to 2019 Wallen and KT Smith were in a relationship from 2017 to 2019 after meeting through Snapchat. Their romance escalated quickly, with Wallen proposing just months after they started dating. However, their engagement didn't last long. "We broke off the engagement but still dated consistently for about two years, living with one another for about three — but that third year was rocky," Smith shared in a 2021 blog post, describing their relationship as a "toxic, trauma bond."

Morgan Wallen Sand in My Boots Festival Lineup In July 2020, Smith gave birth to their son, Indigo, marking the end of their relationship. Smith has since moved on and tied the knot with Luke Scornavacco in April 2024. 2. Paige Lorenze – 2022 The country star made headlines with Paige Lorenze in early 2022 when they went Instagram official in February. Their relationship, however, was short-lived, with reports of their breakup surfacing just weeks later. 3. Megan Moroney – 2022 Morgan Wallen and fellow country artist Megan Moroney were romantically linked in late 2022, but Moroney clarified the situation during a July 2024 interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “It was never a relationship,” she explained. “We were friends for a long time. We were not just friends. And now we’re friends.” 4. Kristin Cavallari – 2023 Rumors of Wallen’s relationship with Laguna Beach alum Kristin Cavallari began swirling in mid-2023 when the two were reportedly spotted together in Nashville. By December 2024, Cavallari opened up about their time together on the Dumb Blonde podcast. “Morgan’s a good guy. He has a big heart,” Cavallari shared, adding that he was “a true gentleman” during their brief romance. She also revealed that Wallen made a great impression on her kids, recalling a sweet memory of him arranging a private dinner for them.