Listen Live
Country Music News

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

Published on August 18, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

Morgan Wallen, the chart-topping country sensation behind hits like “Last Night” and “Whiskey Glasses,” has captured the hearts of fans around the world—not just for his unmistakable voice and rebellious charm, but also for his headline-making personal life.

While his music often reflects themes of heartbreak, love, and wild nights out, many fans have been just as curious about the real-life stories that may have inspired his lyrics. Over the years, Wallen has been romantically linked to a handful of notable women, including a reality TV star and a fellow musician, sparking plenty of speculation and fan theories along the way.

Related Stories

Whether you’re a longtime fan or just curious about his offstage life, here’s a closer look at the women who have reportedly dated or been connected to the country hitmaker:

Check out Morgan Wallen’s Dating History below! 

1. KT Smith ( Scornavacco) – 2017 to 2019

Wallen and KT Smith were in a relationship from 2017 to 2019 after meeting through Snapchat. Their romance escalated quickly, with Wallen proposing just months after they started dating. However, their engagement didn’t last long.

“We broke off the engagement but still dated consistently for about two years, living with one another for about three — but that third year was rocky,” Smith shared in a 2021 blog post, describing their relationship as a “toxic, trauma bond.”

Related Stories

In July 2020, Smith gave birth to their son, Indigo, marking the end of their relationship. Smith has since moved on and tied the knot with Luke Scornavacco in April 2024.

2. Paige Lorenze – 2022

The country star made headlines with Paige Lorenze in early 2022 when they went Instagram official in February. Their relationship, however, was short-lived, with reports of their breakup surfacing just weeks later.

3. Megan Moroney – 2022

Morgan Wallen and fellow country artist Megan Moroney were romantically linked in late 2022, but Moroney clarified the situation during a July 2024 interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

“It was never a relationship,” she explained. “We were friends for a long time. We were not just friends. And now we’re friends.”

4. Kristin Cavallari – 2023

Rumors of Wallen’s relationship with Laguna Beach alum Kristin Cavallari began swirling in mid-2023 when the two were reportedly spotted together in Nashville. By December 2024, Cavallari opened up about their time together on the Dumb Blonde podcast.

“Morgan’s a good guy. He has a big heart,” Cavallari shared, adding that he was “a true gentleman” during their brief romance. She also revealed that Wallen made a great impression on her kids, recalling a sweet memory of him arranging a private dinner for them.

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
More From Hank FM
Trending
Clayton's Country Bar
Local

Grand Opening: Clayton’s Country Bar Brings Nashville Vibes to Downtown Indy

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
7 Items
Music

Top 10 Country Artists of 2025

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
4 Items
Country Music News

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

riley
31 Items
Celebrity

The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night Two
Music

Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem Tour 2025” – Full List of Tour Dates

dolly parton
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Football
33 Items
Sports

Country Music Themed Fantasy Football Names

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close