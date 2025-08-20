Top NFL Players Who Love Country Music
Country music and football might seem like separate worlds, but for many NFL stars, there’s a strong connection between gridiron glory and country tunes. From tailgates to road trips, these players keep country music on repeat.
Here are the Top NFL Players Who Love Country Music:
1. J.J Watt
Known for his leadership on the field, J.J. Watt also loves to unwind with classic country hits. He’s mentioned in interviews that artists like Luke Bryan and Eric Church are staples during training camp road trips.
2. Aaron Rodgers
The quarterback superstar enjoys a mix of country hits to relax off the field. His playlist reportedly features Kenny Chesney and Chris Stapleton, perfect for winding down after intense practices.
3. Patrick Mahomes
Even the MVP has a soft spot for country. Mahomes has been spotted at country concerts and often shares country songs on social media, showing his love for modern country anthems.
4. Dak Prescott
A true country fan, Prescott often references his favorite country artists, including Thomas Rhett, in interviews. He’s also known to incorporate country music into his pre-game routines.
5. Russell Wilson
