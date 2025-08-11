Listen Live
Music

Top 10 Megan Moroney Songs You Need to Hear

Published on August 11, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rolling Stone Future of Music showcase

Source: Jason Bollenbacher / Getty

Megan Moroney has quickly become one of the most exciting voices in country music.

With her signature heartfelt lyrics, smooth vocals, and a knack for storytelling, she’s captured the attention of fans everywhere.

Whether you’re a longtime listener or just discovering her music, here are the top 10 Megan Moroney songs you need to add to your playlist.

1. I’m Not Pretty

With sharp, witty lyrics and a catchy melody, “I’m Not Pretty” is an anthem of confidence and self-assurance. Moroney’s clever songwriting shines through as she tackles social media envy and self-worth in this relatable track.

 

2. Tennessee Orange

This breakout hit put Moroney on the map. A love song wrapped in college football rivalry, “Tennessee Orange” showcases her ability to blend personal storytelling with universal emotions. It’s the song that made fans fall in love with her unique style.

3. Why Johnny

Moroney flips the script on the classic “good girl falls for bad boy” trope in “Why Johnny.” With its haunting melody and strong storytelling, this track leaves a lasting impression.

4. Sleep On My Side

A playful yet poignant breakup song, “Sleep on My Side” highlights Moroney’s ability to mix humor with heartbreak. Its twangy instrumentals and clever lyrics make it a fan favorite.

5. Hair Salon

This song takes storytelling to another level as Moroney paints a picture of small-town gossip unfolding in a hair salon. It’s a fresh take on country storytelling, proving she’s got a unique voice in the genre.

6. Girl in the Mirror

A deeply introspective ballad, “Girl in the Mirror” explores themes of self-love and identity. The raw emotion in Moroney’s vocals makes this song a standout in her catalog.

7. Lucky

The title track from her debut album, “Lucky” is a lively, honky-tonk-inspired tune with a fun twist on taking chances in love and life. Its upbeat rhythm and catchy chorus make it a must-listen.

 

8. Kansas Anymore

A heartbreaking ballad about feeling lost in a relationship, “Kansas Anymore” showcases Moroney’s depth as a songwriter. The song’s raw vulnerability resonates with anyone who has ever questioned their place in love.

9. Another on the Way

This song tells the tale of unexpected life changes with Moroney’s signature mix of humor and sincerity. It’s proof of her ability to tackle real-life topics in a way that feels fresh and authentic.

10. Sad Songs for Sad People

For those who love an emotional ballad, “Sad Songs for Sad People” delivers. This song highlights Moroney’s ability to turn heartache into art, making it one of her most moving tracks.

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
More From Hank FM
Trending
Clayton's Country Bar
Local

Grand Opening: Clayton’s Country Bar Brings Nashville Vibes to Downtown Indy

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
7 Items
Music

Top 10 Country Artists of 2025

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
4 Items
Country Music News

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

riley
31 Items
Celebrity

The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night Two
Music

Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem Tour 2025” – Full List of Tour Dates

dolly parton
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Football
33 Items
Sports

Country Music Themed Fantasy Football Names

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close