Top 10 Megan Moroney Songs You Need to Hear

Megan Moroney has quickly become one of the most exciting voices in country music.

With her signature heartfelt lyrics, smooth vocals, and a knack for storytelling, she’s captured the attention of fans everywhere.

Whether you’re a longtime listener or just discovering her music, here are the top 10 Megan Moroney songs you need to add to your playlist.

1. I’m Not Pretty With sharp, witty lyrics and a catchy melody, “I’m Not Pretty” is an anthem of confidence and self-assurance. Moroney’s clever songwriting shines through as she tackles social media envy and self-worth in this relatable track. 2. Tennessee Orange This breakout hit put Moroney on the map. A love song wrapped in college football rivalry, “Tennessee Orange” showcases her ability to blend personal storytelling with universal emotions. It’s the song that made fans fall in love with her unique style. 3. Why Johnny Moroney flips the script on the classic “good girl falls for bad boy” trope in “Why Johnny.” With its haunting melody and strong storytelling, this track leaves a lasting impression. 4. Sleep On My Side A playful yet poignant breakup song, “Sleep on My Side” highlights Moroney’s ability to mix humor with heartbreak. Its twangy instrumentals and clever lyrics make it a fan favorite. 5. Hair Salon This song takes storytelling to another level as Moroney paints a picture of small-town gossip unfolding in a hair salon. It’s a fresh take on country storytelling, proving she’s got a unique voice in the genre. 6. Girl in the Mirror A deeply introspective ballad, “Girl in the Mirror” explores themes of self-love and identity. The raw emotion in Moroney’s vocals makes this song a standout in her catalog. 7. Lucky The title track from her debut album, “Lucky” is a lively, honky-tonk-inspired tune with a fun twist on taking chances in love and life. Its upbeat rhythm and catchy chorus make it a must-listen. 8. Kansas Anymore A heartbreaking ballad about feeling lost in a relationship, “Kansas Anymore” showcases Moroney’s depth as a songwriter. The song’s raw vulnerability resonates with anyone who has ever questioned their place in love. 9. Another on the Way This song tells the tale of unexpected life changes with Moroney’s signature mix of humor and sincerity. It’s proof of her ability to tackle real-life topics in a way that feels fresh and authentic. 10. Sad Songs for Sad People For those who love an emotional ballad, “Sad Songs for Sad People” delivers. This song highlights Moroney’s ability to turn heartache into art, making it one of her most moving tracks.