Sam Hunt Summer On The Outskirts Setlist

Grab your cowboy boots and get ready for a scorching summer night with Sam Hunt’s “Summer on the Outskirts” tour! With a blend of country charm and modern pop vibes, this tour guarantees an unforgettable night of music, fun, and memories to last a lifetime.
These are the songs you need to know if you are lucky enough to go this summer!
1. Raised On It
2. House Party
3. Kinfolks
4. 23
5. Water Under The Bridge
6. Outskirts
7. Start Nowhere
8. Breaking Up Was Easier In The 90’s
9. Hard To Forget
10. Make You Miss Me
11. Take Your Time
12. Cop Car
13. Wishful Drinking
14. Leave The Light On
15. We Are Tonight
16. Let It Down
17. Walmart
18. Break Up In A Small Town
19. Ex To See
20. Body Like A Back Road
