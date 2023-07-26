Listen Live
Sam Hunt Summer On The Outskirts Setlist

Published on July 26, 2023

2023 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One - Show

Source: Gary Miller / Getty

Grab your cowboy boots and get ready for a scorching summer night with Sam Hunt’s “Summer on the Outskirts” tour! With a blend of country charm and modern pop vibes, this tour guarantees an unforgettable night of music, fun, and memories to last a lifetime.

These are the songs you need to know if you are lucky enough to go this summer!

1. Raised On It

2. House Party

3. Kinfolks

4. 23

5. Water Under The Bridge

6. Outskirts

7. Start Nowhere

8. Breaking Up Was Easier In The 90’s

9. Hard To Forget

10. Make You Miss Me

11. Take Your Time

12. Cop Car

13. Wishful Drinking

14. Leave The Light On

15. We Are Tonight

16. Let It Down

17. Walmart

18. Break Up In A Small Town

19. Ex To See

20. Body Like A Back Road

