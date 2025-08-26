Morgan Wallen’s Walkout Guests on the I’m The Problem Tour

Morgan Wallen is back on the road — and so is one of his most talked-about traditions.

The I’m The Problem Tour, currently crossing the U.S. and Canada, isn’t just about the music — it’s about the moment before the music. Just like on his One Night at a Time Tour in 2024, Wallen is kicking off his shows with a signature walkout, and this year, he’s bringing some famous faces along for the ride.

Wallen’s walkout moment has become a fan-favorite feature of his shows, often paired with a hype track like “Broadway Girls.” But for 2025, he’s mixed things up by using his new remix of “Miami” featuring Lil Wayne and Rick Ross. And just like last time, he’s not walking out alone.

From athletes to rappers to TV characters, Wallen’s pre-show walkout guests have fans buzzing after every stop. His opening nights in Houston set the tone: NFL legend Andre Johnson, local icon Mattress Mack, baseball great Roger Clemens, and global superstar Drake were among the first to join him. The trend has only continued — with country legends, comedy favorites, and sports icons making surprise appearances.

Even if you can’t make it to a show, fans are keeping tabs on every celeb spotted walking alongside Wallen.

Below is a full running list of every star who’s joined Morgan Wallen onstage this summer — and we’ll keep updating it until the tour wraps in September.

1. Andre Johnson & Mattress Mack 2. Roger Clemens & Drake 3. Brett Favre 4. Jason Taylor 5. Randy Johnson 6. David Spade (as Joe Dirt) 7. Rob Gronkowski