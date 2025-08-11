Listen Live
Miranda Lambert Rallies Stars for Texas Flood Relief

Published on August 11, 2025

Country superstar Miranda Lambert is stepping up to support her fellow Texans after the devastating July 4 floods that swept through the Texas Hill Country.

On Friday, July 18, the “Kerosene” singer announced the Band Together Texas benefit concert, set for Sunday, August 17 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

“Texans helping Texas. My buddy @parkermccollum and I have called up some good friends to help our home state rebuild. Let’s band together y’all,” Miranda shared on Instagram.

The event will raise funds to help communities rebuild and recover in the wake of the flooding disaster. Check out what other big names will be joining the cause:

 

1. Miranda Lambert

60th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show Source:Getty

2. George Strait

George Strait Concert Source:Getty

3. Parker McCollum

Parker McCollum Visits "Fox & Friends" Source:Getty

4. Ronnie Dunn

CMA Fest 2025 - Day One Source:Getty

5. Lyle Lovett

Lyle Lovett Performs At Beacon Theatre Source:Getty

6. Jack Ingram

Jack Ingram Source:Getty

7. Ryan Bingham

2025 Railbird Music Festival Source:Getty

8. Matthew McConaughey

Jacquemus: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 Source:Getty

9. Dennis Quaid

71st Taormina Film Festival 2025 - Photocall - Day 4 Source:Getty

10. Vince Young

University of Texas vs Texas A&M University Source:Getty

11. Cody Johnson

57th Annual Country Music Association Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty
