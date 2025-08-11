Miranda Lambert Rallies Stars for Texas Flood Relief

Country superstar Miranda Lambert is stepping up to support her fellow Texans after the devastating July 4 floods that swept through the Texas Hill Country.

On Friday, July 18, the “Kerosene” singer announced the Band Together Texas benefit concert, set for Sunday, August 17 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

“Texans helping Texas. My buddy @parkermccollum and I have called up some good friends to help our home state rebuild. Let’s band together y’all,” Miranda shared on Instagram.

The event will raise funds to help communities rebuild and recover in the wake of the flooding disaster. Check out what other big names will be joining the cause:

