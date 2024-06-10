Listen Live
Music

Luke Combs’ In His Dad Era With New Song Release

Published on June 10, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 

Luke Combs has been tugging at our heartstrings, and he did it again with his new song, “The Man He Sees In Me.”

Earlier this year, Combs gave us a sneak peek of this touching track while spending time with his 10-month-old son, Beau, and his almost 2-year-old, Tex. Fans quickly embraced the song’s wholesome theme, which delves into how Combs is seen through the eyes of his children. Throughout the song’s development, he kept his fans in the loop, even asking, “Is this heading in the right direction, y’all?”

On Tuesday, June 5, Combs finally shared the big news on social media with a heartfelt handwritten note to his sons, explaining the love and intentions behind the song. In the touching message, he promises to be the best dad he can be, acknowledging that the journey won’t always be perfect.

“To my boys, first and foremost I will always love you, no matter what,” he begins. “With this song, I want you to know that even though I’m not perfect, I will try my hardest every day to be the best version of myself for you both. I’ll make mistakes along the way and some days you’ll be sick of your old man I’m sure, but dang we’ll have some fun too.”

He wraps up the letter with a hopeful glimpse into the future, expressing his excitement to see his boys grow and his wish to someday watch them with their own children.

“I can’t wait to see what you both turn out to be like and I hope someday down the road I get to watch you and your kids do the same. Love, Dad.”

With “The Man He Sees In Me,” Luke Combs not only shares a piece of his heart but also invites us all to reflect on the special bond between a father and his children.

Check out the song below and bonus pictures of Luke being a dad! 

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

More From Hank FM
Trending
The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Show 26 items
Music

Kenny Chesney Setlist: Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour

george 32 items
Music

George Strait Setlist: Stadium Shows 2024

The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Show 24 items
Music

HARDY Setlist: Quit!! Tour

2023 Windy City Smokeout 21 items
Music

Zach Bryan Setlist: The Quittin Time Tour ’24

2023 Billboard Music Awards - Show 28 items
Music

Morgan Wallen Setlist: One Night At A Time Tour

City Parks Foundation 2023 Dinner & Concert Benefit 19 items
Music

Tim McGraw Setlist: Standing Room Only Tour

2024 Boston Calling 25 items
Music

Tyler Childers Setlist: Mule Pull Tour

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close