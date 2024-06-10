Luke Combs’ In His Dad Era With New Song Release

Luke Combs has been tugging at our heartstrings, and he did it again with his new song, “The Man He Sees In Me.”

Earlier this year, Combs gave us a sneak peek of this touching track while spending time with his 10-month-old son, Beau, and his almost 2-year-old, Tex. Fans quickly embraced the song’s wholesome theme, which delves into how Combs is seen through the eyes of his children. Throughout the song’s development, he kept his fans in the loop, even asking, “Is this heading in the right direction, y’all?”

On Tuesday, June 5, Combs finally shared the big news on social media with a heartfelt handwritten note to his sons, explaining the love and intentions behind the song. In the touching message, he promises to be the best dad he can be, acknowledging that the journey won’t always be perfect.

“To my boys, first and foremost I will always love you, no matter what,” he begins. “With this song, I want you to know that even though I’m not perfect, I will try my hardest every day to be the best version of myself for you both. I’ll make mistakes along the way and some days you’ll be sick of your old man I’m sure, but dang we’ll have some fun too.”

He wraps up the letter with a hopeful glimpse into the future, expressing his excitement to see his boys grow and his wish to someday watch them with their own children.

“I can’t wait to see what you both turn out to be like and I hope someday down the road I get to watch you and your kids do the same. Love, Dad.”

With “The Man He Sees In Me,” Luke Combs not only shares a piece of his heart but also invites us all to reflect on the special bond between a father and his children.

Check out the song below and bonus pictures of Luke being a dad!