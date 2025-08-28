Listen Live
Luke Bryan: Funniest Moments

Published on August 28, 2025

Welcome, Luke Bryan fans! Get ready to embark on a laughter-filled journey through the hilarious world of one of country music’s most beloved stars. Known not only for his chart-topping hits but also for his infectious sense of humor, Luke Bryan never fails to bring joy and laughter to his fans.

From onstage antics to candid behind-the-scenes moments, we’ve compiled a playlist of Luke Bryan’s funniest moments that will have you grinning from ear to ear.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or new to his comedic charm, this playlist promises to showcase the lighter side of this country sensation. So sit back, relax, and get ready to laugh out loud with Luke Bryan!

1. Reading a fans messages and answers her phone call

2. What Makes You Country Tour Bloopers

3. Falling on stage #1

4. Fall #2

5. Fall #3

6. Jason Aldean pranks Luke Bryan during “Country Girl”

7. Hilariously Messes Up Blake Shelton Song

8. American Idol Bloopers

9. Luke reacts to his funny moments

10. Rules for the Booty

