Lainey Wilson Stuns on the Red Carpet at the 2025 Emmy Awards

Lainey Wilson brought her signature country style and star power to the 77th Emmy Awards on Sunday (Sept. 14). From the red carpet to the stage, Wilson made her mark at one of television’s biggest nights. The country hitmaker not only delivered a moving performance with Vince Gill during the In Memoriam segment but also turned heads with her stunning looks throughout the evening.

We’ve rounded up standout photos of Lainey Wilson at the 2025 Emmys — from her fashion choices to her unforgettable stage presence.

