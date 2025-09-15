Listen Live
Lainey Wilson Stuns on the Red Carpet at the 2025 Emmy Awards

Published on September 15, 2025

Lainey Wilson brought her signature country style and star power to the 77th Emmy Awards on Sunday (Sept. 14). From the red carpet to the stage, Wilson made her mark at one of television’s biggest nights. The country hitmaker not only delivered a moving performance with Vince Gill during the In Memoriam segment but also turned heads with her stunning looks throughout the evening.

We’ve rounded up standout photos of Lainey Wilson at the 2025 Emmys — from her fashion choices to her unforgettable stage presence.

1.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

2.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

3.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

4.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

5.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

6.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

7.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

8.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

9.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards Source:Getty

10.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

11.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

12.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

13.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards Source:Getty

14.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Show Source:Getty
