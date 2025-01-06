Fantasy Football Loser Punished with All-Day Stay at Jason Aldean’s Bar

Nashville’s Lower Broadway is known for its bustling bars and party atmosphere, but one unlucky fantasy football player found himself stuck in a single spot all day. After losing his league, @stoned_titan (aka Drunk Titan) had to endure 15 hours at Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar as punishment. The challenge? Stay from 10 AM to 3 AM without leaving, with time shaved off only by drinking—a half-hour for each beer and an hour for every shot of Rumple Minze.