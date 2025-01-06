Listen Live
Fantasy Football Loser Punished All Day at Jason Aldean’s Bar

Fantasy Football Loser Punished with All-Day Stay at Jason Aldean’s Bar

Published on January 6, 2025

Nashville’s Lower Broadway is known for its bustling bars and party atmosphere, but one unlucky fantasy football player found himself stuck in a single spot all day. After losing his league, @stoned_titan (aka Drunk Titan) had to endure 15 hours at Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar as punishment. The challenge? Stay from 10 AM to 3 AM without leaving, with time shaved off only by drinking—a half-hour for each beer and an hour for every shot of Rumple Minze.

1. The Rules:

@stoned_titan

2. Shot #1

@stoned_titan

3. "First round is on me!" Jason Aldean

"First round is on me!" Jason Aldean
Source: @stoned_titan

@stoned_titan

4.

Source: @stoned_titan

@stoned_titan

5. Strangers starting buy shots for him

Strangers starting buy shots for him
Source: @stoned_titan

@stoned_titan

6. The Rumple is starting to taste good!

The Rumple is starting to taste good!
Source: @stoned_titan

@stoned_titan

7. Loving it!

Loving it!
Source: @stoned_titan

@stoned_titan

8. Officially drunk!

Officially drunk!
Source: @stoned_titan

@stoned_titan

9. Doesn't want it to end

Doesn't want it to end
Source: @stoned_titan

@stoned_titan

10. Losing count…

Losing count...
Source: @stoned_titan

@stoned_titan

11. This shot felt light, not counting it!

This shot felt light, not counting it!
Source: x

@stoned_titan

12. 12/13? Who knows?! Certified Drunk!

12/13? Who knows?! Certified Drunk!
Source: x

@stoned_titan

13.

Source: x

@stoned_titan

14. The end tab:

The end tab:
Source: x

@stoned_titan

