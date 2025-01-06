Fantasy Football Loser Punished All Day at Jason Aldean’s Bar
Fantasy Football Loser Punished with All-Day Stay at Jason Aldean’s Bar
Nashville’s Lower Broadway is known for its bustling bars and party atmosphere, but one unlucky fantasy football player found himself stuck in a single spot all day. After losing his league, @stoned_titan (aka Drunk Titan) had to endure 15 hours at Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar as punishment. The challenge? Stay from 10 AM to 3 AM without leaving, with time shaved off only by drinking—a half-hour for each beer and an hour for every shot of Rumple Minze.
1. The Rules:
2. Shot #1
3. "First round is on me!" Jason Aldean
4.
5. Strangers starting buy shots for him
6. The Rumple is starting to taste good!
7. Loving it!
8. Officially drunk!
9. Doesn't want it to end
10. Losing count…
11. This shot felt light, not counting it!
12. 12/13? Who knows?! Certified Drunk!
13.
14. The end tab:
