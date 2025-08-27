Country Stars Welcoming Babies in 2025
In 2025, several country artists are adding “mom” or “dad” to their list of titles.
From first-time parents to growing families, these singers are welcoming new additions this year. Some shared emotional stories, others kept things private — but all are stepping into a new chapter.
Here’s a look at the country stars who have had babies or are expecting in 2025.
1. Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins
“Here we go again! We’ve got some really excited big sisters in our house. God is so good.”
2. Cole Swindell & Courtney Little
-
Baby: Rainey Gail Swindell
-
Born: Thursday, August 7, 2025
“Rainey Gail Swindell 🤍 8.7.25 our greatest blessing.”
3. Shay Mooney & Hannah Billingsley
-
Baby: Aubrey Ellis Mooney (boy)
-
Born: January 20
-
Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney welcomed his fourth son with wife Hannah. Aubrey joins brothers Ames, Asher, and Abram.
4. Emmy Russell & Tyler Ward
-
Baby: Girl (name not shared)
-
Born: January 31
-
Emmy, Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter, experienced a difficult delivery, losing 1.6 liters of blood. Thankfully, she made a full recovery and is now home with husband Tyler Ward.
5. Elle King & Daniel Tooker
-
Baby: Royal (boy)
-
Born: February 28
-
Elle and Daniel added a second son, Royal, to their growing family.
6. HARDY & Caleigh Hardy
-
Baby: Rosie (girl)
-
Born: March 7
-
First-time parents after announcing the pregnancy in October 2024.
7. Koe Wetzel & Bailey Fisher
-
Baby: Woods Madison (girl)
-
Born: May 23
8. Lauren Alaina & Cam Arnold
-
Baby: Beni Doll (girl)
-
Born: June 11
-
Alaina celebrated the birth with a song called “Heaven Sent.”
9. Jordan Davis & Kristen Davis
-
Baby: Sadie (girl)
-
Born: July 2
-
The couple’s fourth child.
10. Travis Denning & Madison Montgomery
-
Baby: Charlotte Lane Denning
-
Born: July
“Welcome to the world, Charlotte Lane Denning ”
11. Hillary Scott & Chris Tyrrell (Lady A)
-
Expecting: Fourth daughter
-
Already parents to three girls, including twin daughters.
12. Charles Kelley & Cassie McConnell (Lady A)
-
Expecting: Second child
-
Due in early fall; parents to son Ward.
13. Scotty & Gabi McCreery
-
Expecting: Second child
-
Son Avery will soon be a big brother.
14. Jelly Roll & Bunnie XO
-
Maybe Baby: The couple is openly pursuing IVF and surrogacy and hope to welcome a child in 2025.
-
New Country Cash!
-
Grand Opening: Clayton’s Country Bar Brings Nashville Vibes to Downtown Indy
-
Top 10 Country Artists of 2025
-
The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World
-
Morgan Wallen’s Dating History
-
Morgan Wallen’s "I’m The Problem Tour 2025" – Full List of Tour Dates
-
The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy
-
Megan Moroney's Dating History
-
New Country Cash!
-
Grand Opening: Clayton’s Country Bar Brings Nashville Vibes to Downtown Indy
-
Top 10 Country Artists of 2025
-
The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World
-
Morgan Wallen’s Dating History
-
Morgan Wallen’s "I’m The Problem Tour 2025" – Full List of Tour Dates
-
The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy
-
Megan Moroney's Dating History