Country Stars Welcoming Babies in 2025

In 2025, several country artists are adding “mom” or “dad” to their list of titles.

From first-time parents to growing families, these singers are welcoming new additions this year. Some shared emotional stories, others kept things private — but all are stepping into a new chapter.

Here’s a look at the country stars who have had babies or are expecting in 2025.

1. Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins “Here we go again! We’ve got some really excited big sisters in our house. God is so good.” 2. Cole Swindell & Courtney Little Baby : Rainey Gail Swindell

Born: Thursday, August 7, 2025 “Rainey Gail Swindell 🤍 8.7.25 our greatest blessing.” 3. Shay Mooney & Hannah Billingsley Baby : Aubrey Ellis Mooney (boy)

Born : January 20

Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney welcomed his fourth son with wife Hannah. Aubrey joins brothers Ames, Asher, and Abram. 4. Emmy Russell & Tyler Ward Baby : Girl (name not shared)

Born : January 31

Emmy, Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter, experienced a difficult delivery, losing 1.6 liters of blood. Thankfully, she made a full recovery and is now home with husband Tyler Ward. 5. Elle King & Daniel Tooker Baby : Royal (boy)

Born : February 28

Elle and Daniel added a second son, Royal, to their growing family. 6. HARDY & Caleigh Hardy Baby : Rosie (girl)

Born : March 7

First-time parents after announcing the pregnancy in October 2024. 7. Koe Wetzel & Bailey Fisher Baby : Woods Madison (girl)

Born: May 23 8. Lauren Alaina & Cam Arnold Baby : Beni Doll (girl)

Born : June 11

Alaina celebrated the birth with a song called “Heaven Sent.” 9. Jordan Davis & Kristen Davis Baby : Sadie (girl)

Born : July 2

The couple’s fourth child. 10. Travis Denning & Madison Montgomery Baby : Charlotte Lane Denning

Born: July “Welcome to the world, Charlotte Lane Denning 🩷” 11. Hillary Scott & Chris Tyrrell (Lady A) Expecting : Fourth daughter

Already parents to three girls, including twin daughters. 12. Charles Kelley & Cassie McConnell (Lady A) Expecting : Second child

Due in early fall; parents to son Ward. 13. Scotty & Gabi McCreery Expecting : Second child

Son Avery will soon be a big brother. 14. Jelly Roll & Bunnie XO Maybe Baby: The couple is openly pursuing IVF and surrogacy and hope to welcome a child in 2025.