Listen Live
Country Music News

Country Music Enjoying Historic Nashville Snow

Published on January 17, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

snow day

Source: Jon Pardi / Kelsea Ballerini / Old Dominion / Instagram

Nashville, Tennessee recently experienced a historic snowfall, captivating the city with a record-breaking 8 inches. Amidst winter storm warnings and frigid temperatures, country music artists found solace in the snow-covered landscape, taking a break from their hectic lives.

With roads impassable and the city shut down, country stars like Sam Hunt, Luke Combs, Kelsea Ballerini, Wynonna Judd, and more embraced the rare tranquility. Families, dogs, and significant others joined in the snowy fun, as musicians captured heartwarming moments on social media, creating cherished memories in Nashville’s winter wonderland. Join us as we explore how these country music luminaries delighted in the magic of winter.

1. Luke Combs and Son, Tex

2. Kelsea Ballerini with boyfriend Chase Stokes

3. The Pardi family

4. Sam Hunt and daughter Lucy

5. Chris Janson

6. Old Dominion

7. Kenny Chesney and dog Ponch

8. Wynonna Judd

9. Kimberly Perry

10. Caleb Lee Hutchinson

11. Kassi Ashton

More From Hank FM

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close