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10 Country Artists With the Largest Farms and Ranches

Turns out plenty of country stars don’t just sing about the land, they actually own it. From sprawling Texas cattle spreads to Oklahoma hunting ranches, some of Nashville’s biggest names have traded penthouse living for wide-open pastures, tractors, and a whole lot of acreage.

For some, it’s a return to their roots; several of these artists grew up on working farms and eventually bought their way back into that lifestyle once the royalty checks started rolling in.

For others, it’s simply an escape from the spotlight, a private slice of country living where fame doesn’t follow them past the front gate.

Whatever the reason, these stars have gone all-in on farm life, and the sheer size of some of these properties might surprise you.

Take a look below at 10 country artists with the biggest farms and ranches to their name.

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1. George Strait – roughly 2,000 acres, South Texas

Why It Counts: The King of Country grew up on his family’s working cattle ranch near Big Wells and Poteet, Texas, and still farms and raises cattle on the property to this day.