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10 Country Artists With the Largest Farms and Ranches

several of these artists grew up on working farms and eventually bought their way back into that lifestyle once the royalty checks started rolling in.

Published on July 8, 2026

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  • Many country artists grew up on working farms and later bought large properties.
  • Farms and ranches provide an escape from the spotlight for some artists.
  • The sizes of these properties can be surprisingly large, ranging from hundreds to thousands of acres.
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10 Country Artists With the Largest Farms and Ranches

Turns out plenty of country stars don’t just sing about the land, they actually own it. From sprawling Texas cattle spreads to Oklahoma hunting ranches, some of Nashville’s biggest names have traded penthouse living for wide-open pastures, tractors, and a whole lot of acreage.

For some, it’s a return to their roots; several of these artists grew up on working farms and eventually bought their way back into that lifestyle once the royalty checks started rolling in.

For others, it’s simply an escape from the spotlight, a private slice of country living where fame doesn’t follow them past the front gate.

Whatever the reason, these stars have gone all-in on farm life, and the sheer size of some of these properties might surprise you.

Take a look below at 10 country artists with the biggest farms and ranches to their name.

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1. George Strait – roughly 2,000 acres, South Texas

Why It Counts: The King of Country grew up on his family’s working cattle ranch near Big Wells and Poteet, Texas, and still farms and raises cattle on the property to this day.

2. Blake Shelton – roughly 1,300–1,600 acres, Tishomingo, Oklahoma

Why It Counts: Shelton’s Ten Point Ranch is a working sporting ranch with ponds, creeks, cattle, and crops, and it’s where he and Gwen Stefani got married in 2021.

3. Willie Nelson – 700 acres, Spicewood, Texas

Why It Counts: Nelson’s ranch, aptly named “Luck,” is home to roughly 70 rescued horses and remains his favorite retreat from touring life.

4. Dustin Lynch – 600 acres, Tennessee

Why It Counts: Lynch combined three separate properties into one massive farming operation, complete with his own cattle and room for a neighbor’s herd to graze.

5. Miranda Lambert – 400+ acres, Tennessee

Why It Counts: Lambert’s farm outside Nashville includes 75 acres of pasture where she rides horses and cares for rescue animals of all kinds.

6. Toby Keith – 160 acres (plus a second 160-acre ranch), Oklahoma

Why It Counts: Keith’s Norman, Oklahoma ranch was his primary residence, and he also owned a separate 160-acre thoroughbred breeding ranch in Pauls Valley.

7. Reba McEntire – 83 acres (former Starstruck Farm), Tennessee

Why It Counts: McEntire’s longtime Lebanon, Tennessee estate featured a full equestrian facility before she sold it in 2017; she was also raised on her family’s 8,000-acre Oklahoma cattle ranch.

8. Randy Owen & Teddy Gentry (Alabama) – Alabama cattle farms

Why It Counts: Both Country Music Hall of Famers still operate working cattle operations in their home state, with Gentry known for developing several specialty cattle breeds.

9. Morgan Wallen – Tennessee farm outside Nashville

Why It Counts: Wallen picked up his sprawling property in 2023 and uses it as a private escape for hunting and fishing away from the spotlight.

10. Cody Johnson – Texas ranch

Why It Counts: A former rodeo bull rider, Johnson still competes in horse cutting events and keeps deep ties to ranch life between tour dates.

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