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20 Country Songs Turning 30 in 2026

Grab a Kleenex and check the calendar, because 1996 is officially three decades in the rearview. It was the year Tim McGraw married Faith Hill, Brooks & Dunn were cleaning up at the CMAs and ACMs, and country radio was cranking out hits that still show up on every road-trip playlist today.

If you were around for the first time these songs hit the airwaves, congratulations, you’re now old enough that “throwback” doesn’t quite cut it anymore. These are certified vintage.

From heartbreak ballads to windows-down summer anthems, 1996 delivered some of the genre’s most enduring singles, the kind that still get the whole bar singing along at karaoke night. So pour some sweet tea, dust off the CD binder, and take a trip back with us.

Take a look below at 20 Country Songs Turning 30 in 2026.

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1. “Strawberry Wine” – Deana Carter

Why It Counts: This coming-of-age summer romance ballad became a No. 1 hit and one of the defining songs of Carter’s career, still a staple at every nostalgic country night.