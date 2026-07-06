Source: FRISCO, TEXAS – MAY 11: (L-R) Summer Duncan and Jon Pardi attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer, have announced they are ending their marriage after nearly six years together.

The couple shared the news in a joint statement on social media, saying their focus moving forward will be on co-parenting their two daughters, Presley Fawn and Sienna Grace.

The statement read in part, “While this wasn’t the future we imagined, we remain committed to raising our girls with love, stability, and respect.”

Pardi also shared that he plans to step away from social media for a while but will continue his current tour schedule. He thanked fans for their understanding and support during this difficult time.

Jon and Summer first met on a blind date in 2017 and married in November 2020. They welcomed their first daughter, Presley Fawn, in 2023, followed by Sienna Grace in 2025.

The announcement comes shortly after Summer shared that her father, Larry Duncan, had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma. Neither Jon nor Summer has commented further beyond their joint statement.

Fans have flooded social media with messages of support, wishing the family well as they begin this next chapter.

Jon Pardi and Wife Summer Announce Divorce After Nearly Six Years of Marriage was originally published on 93qcountry.com