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Ella Langley's 'Choosin' Texas' Tops 'Billboard Hot 100' Again

Ella Langley’s ‘Choosin’ Texas’ Tops ‘Billboard Hot 100,’ Makes History

Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” is back at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving the country star another historic chart milestone.

Published on June 30, 2026

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  • 'Choosin' Texas' has topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 11 nonconsecutive weeks, a new record for a female country artist.
  • Langley's other singles 'Be Her' and 'I Can't Love You Anymore' have also found success on the chart.
  • 2026 has been a massive year for Langley, with her album 'Dandelion' reaching #3 on the Billboard 200.
CMA Fest 2026 - Day One
Source: Ella Langley performs during the 2026 CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) / Getty Images

Ella Langley’s ‘Choosin’ Texas’ Tops ‘Billboard Hot 100,’ Makes History

It’s safe to say at this point that Ella Langley‘s hit single “Choosin’ Texas” is one of the biggest country crossover hits in recent memory. Thanks to its viral popularity, “Choosin’ Texas” has topped the Billboard Hot 100 yet again.

After a few weeks of battling newer releases like Drake‘s “Janice STFU” and Taylor Swift‘s “I Knew It, I Knew You,” “Choosin’ Texas” has once again moved back to the top of the chart, showcasing its remarkable staying power.

RELATED | Ella Langley Earns First ‘Billboard Hot 100’ Top-5 with ‘Choosin’ Texas’

RELATED | Every No. 1 Country Song in ‘Billboard Hot 100’ History

This marks the 11th nonconsecutive week “Choosin’ Texas” has topped the chart, making music history. Langley is the first female country artist to have a song spend 11 weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100. This breaks a tie with Debby Boone’s 1977 single, “You Light Up My Life,” according to Billboard.

Rejoining it in the top three is Langley’s other single from her album, Dandelion, “Be Her.” Previously, “Be Her” had peaked at No. 2, unable to top its fellow single.

Langley’s more recent single, “I Can’t Love You Anymore” featuring Morgan Wallen, has returned to the Hot 100’s top 10 at No. 9 after sitting at No. 14 last week. Its peak position was No. 7.

Here’s the current Billboard Hot 100 top 10:

  1. “Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley
  2. “I Knew It, I Knew You” – Taylor Swift
  3. “Be Her” – Ella Langley
  4. “Stupid Song” – Olivia Rodrigo
  5. “Drop Dead” – Olivia Rodrigo
  6. “Janice STFU” – Drake
  7. “I Hate That I Made You Love Me” – Ariana Grande
  8. “Man I Need” – Olivia Dean
  9. “I Can’t Love You Anymore” Ella Langley & Morgan Wallen
  10. “Dracula” – Tame Impala & JENNIE

2026 has been Langley’s strongest year yet with the success of Dandelion and its respective singles. The rising country star has been on a hot streak since June of 2024, thanks to the success of her breakout single “you look like you love me” featuring Riley Green.

Dandelion currently sits at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Other country singles to watch on the chart:

  • “Boston” – Stella Lefty (No. 14)
  • “Be By You” – Luke Combs (No. 21)
  • “Don’t We” – Morgan Wallen (No. 22)
  • “Sleepless in a Hotel Room” – Luke Combs (No. 32)
  • “Loving Life Again” – Ella Langley (No. 35)
  • “Change My Mind” – Riley Green (No. 46)
  • “Don’t Tell On Me” – Jason Aldean (No. 47)

Ella Langley’s ‘Choosin’ Texas’ Tops ‘Billboard Hot 100,’ Makes History was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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