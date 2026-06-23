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Jelly Roll + Bunnie Xo: Divorce Docs Reveal And They Still Want a Baby

Country music’s most beloved couple shocked fans last week when TMZ broke the news that Jelly Roll had filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo but the story unfolding in the days since has been anything but your typical Hollywood split.

Newly obtained divorce documents and a candid podcast episode from Bunnie herself are painting a picture of two people who clearly still care deeply for each other, even as they navigate the end of their marriage.

Jelly filed for divorce on May 18, just one day after the couple skipped the ACM Awards, and nearly a month passed before TMZ broke the story publicly on June 15.

Documents list the couple’s official separation date as May 9 and the reason cited in the filing is irreconcilable differences, with Jelly appearing to aim for an equitable, drama-free division of assets.

The couple would have celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary this August.

Perhaps the most stunning development came when Bunnie took to her Dumb Blonde podcast to address the split head-on.

Despite the divorce, she confirmed that she and Jelly Roll are still planning to have a baby together and intend to co-parent, saying:

“We’re just going to raise little Nugget as one big happy family.”

The couple has been open in recent years about a painful fertility journey, including multiple rounds of IVF and the loss of four embryos, with Bunnie describing the experience as something that “wrecked me emotionally, spiritually, physically.”

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Jelly addressed the split publicly from the stage in Saratoga Springs shortly after Bunnie’s podcast dropped.

“Nobody cheated on nobody,” he told the crowd, adding: “Me and my wife are best friends, we will always be best friends. I will love her. She will probably be the only woman I’ll ever love the way I loved her.”

Whatever comes next, it’s clear this story is far from over.