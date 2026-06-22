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Lainey Wilson's Father-Daughter Dance Was a Full-Circle Wedding Moment

Lainey Wilson’s Father-Daughter Dance Was a Full-Circle Wedding Moment

For the special dance, Wilson chose the classic father-daughter wedding song "Butterfly Kisses," a selection that carried even more meaning than fans may realize

Published on June 22, 2026

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2023 CMT Music Awards – Red Carpet
Source: AUSTIN, TEXAS – APRIL 02: Lainey Wilson attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT)

Lainey Wilson’s wedding to longtime love Devlin “Duck” Hodges was filled with unforgettable moments, but one of the most emotional came during her father-daughter dance with her dad, Brian Wilson.

For the special dance, Wilson chose the classic father-daughter wedding song “Butterfly Kisses,” a selection that carried even more meaning than fans may realize.

According to Wilson, the song has been part of her life for decades. She revealed that she actually performed “Butterfly Kisses” during her Kindergarten graduation back in 1998, making the song’s return at her wedding a true full-circle moment.

The emotional dance was made even more meaningful because of everything her family has been through in recent years.

In 2022, Brian Wilson faced a life-threatening fungal infection that required multiple surgeries. The ordeal ultimately resulted in the loss of his eye and bones in parts of his face, and his recovery became a powerful testament to his strength and resilience.

Throughout the difficult journey, Lainey remained incredibly close to her father and frequently spoke about the impact he has had on her life and career.

In fact, she previously honored him with a deeply personal song titled “Those Boots (Deddy’s Song),” written as a tribute to the bond they share.

Wilson recently gave fans a glimpse into the wedding moment by sharing footage of the father-daughter dance on social media. The video quickly resonated with fans, many of whom were moved by the significance of the moment and the family’s journey.

While the wedding featured plenty of celebration, the dance between Lainey and her father served as a touching reminder of family, resilience, and the people who stand by us through life’s biggest moments.

For Lainey Wilson, “Butterfly Kisses” wasn’t just a wedding song—it was a tribute to a lifelong relationship and a moment years in the making.

Lainey Wilson’s Father-Daughter Dance Was a Full-Circle Wedding Moment was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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