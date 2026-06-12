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Scotty McCreery Interview: Scotty Brings the Hits to Morgan County

Scotty McCreery stopped by the Annie and Cole Friday Friends segment on 97.1 Hank FM, and the on-air conversation covered everything from boyhood heroes to hockey fever. McCreery headlines the Morgan County Pre-Fair country concert alongside Josh Turner and Lori Morgan.

The night carries special meaning. McCreery auditioned for American Idol with Josh Turner’s “Your Man,” and years later, the two recorded a new version together for McCreery’s latest album, “15.” He called the journey full circle. “He was my hero,” McCreery said of Turner. “All these years later, to call him a friend and do a collab, I’m still pinching myself.”

His roots keep him grounded. McCreery credits his small-town upbringing for teaching him to treat everyone with respect, “the CEO the same way you treat the janitor.” It’s a value that follows him everywhere he goes.

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Right now, his home state has him fired up. With the Carolina Hurricanes in the Stanley Cup Finals, McCreery says the whole town is buzzing. He attended Game One and described hugging total strangers in the stands, all united behind one team.

The singer also marked 15 years as an Opry member. When asked about a secret backstage initiation, he smiled and kept the mystery alive: “There could be, or there could not be.”

These days, fatherhood shapes his road life. With two young sons at home, touring is tougher but richer, especially when his three-year-old, Avery, helps set up the drums.